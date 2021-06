Self-driving cars might be the way of the future. But is the public ready for such a monumental change to the way they commute?. The future is now! The modern automobile has undergone a century of evolution to produce a machine capable of meeting faster and faster-paced standards. Humans are more mobile now than ever before, and the use of a car has become a necessity for the many rather than a luxury for the few. Cars signify freedom. With one’s hands behind the wheel, a person might go anywhere they please.