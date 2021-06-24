Cancel
Baraga County, MI

Special Weather Statement issued for Baraga, Gogebic, Ontonagon, Southern Houghton by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-23 12:06:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-24 05:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Baraga; Gogebic; Ontonagon; Southern Houghton SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 459 AM EDT/359 AM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong thunderstorms near in Gogebic and Ontonagon Counties, moving southeast at 40 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Ontonagon, Bessemer, Wakefield, Marenisco, Watersmeet, Bergland, Rockland, Bruce Crossing, Paulding, Kenton, Mass City, Northern Lake Gogebic, Silver City, Greenland, Norwich, Trout Creek, Presque Isle Reservoir, Pomeroy Lake, Lake Gogebic State Park and Clark Lake.

alerts.weather.gov
