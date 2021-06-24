Cancel
Business

Visa to acquire Tink for €1.8 billion

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVisa is to acquire European Open Banking platform Tink for €1.8 billion, filling a Plaid-shaped hole in its portfolio after a $5.4 billion deal to acquire the US data sharing outfit was scapped following pushback from regulators. Tink connects to more than 3,400 banks that reach over 250 million bank...

Niagara Falls, NYPosted by
Niagara Gazette

Niacet purchased by Irish company for $1B

Kerry Group plc, the global taste & nutrition company, has announced that it has reached agreement to acquire Niacet Corp. from Sk Capital Partners for $1 billion. Following the acquisition, expected later this year, according to published reports, Niacet will be integrated into the Irish ingredients company’s global food protection and preservation platform.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Philippines' Voyager raises $167 mln from KKR, Tencent

MANILA, June 28 (Reuters) - Philippine digital and financial services firm Voyager Innovations has raised $167 million for its expansion programme, including a venture into digital banking, its listed and largest shareholder said on Monday. Shareholders PLDT Inc (TEL.PS), private equity firm KKR & Co Inc (KKR.N) and Chinese tech...
Businessprivateequitywire.co.uk

Investcorp acquires CloudCare

Investcorp, a global provider and manager of alternative investment products, has acquired CloudCare. Terms of the transaction have not been disclosed. Established in 2011 and headquartered in Rome, Italy, CloudCare is a tech-enabled platform active in the energy, telecommunications and insurance markets where it operates as a channel partner and digital broker, connecting consumers and service providers through both its own proprietary online platform and clients’ web platforms. CloudCare’s website, Comparasemplice.it, is a leading online platform for consumers in Italy to compare prices for energy, telecommunications, motor insurance and personal finance products. The Company’s differentiated proposition is underpinned by a proprietary Customer Relationship Management software fed by a large internally developed data base, a unique customer service platform powered by artificial intelligence and an end-to-end approach to generate sales leads and maximise conversion through its multichannel platform. Over the past three years, CloudCare achieved an average annual revenue growth in excess of 40 per cent.
Businessmobileworldlive.com

PLDT fintech unit Voyager raises $167M

Philippines-based PLDT’s digital unit Voyager Innovations raised $167 million from existing investors KKR and Tencent, and added a World Bank unit as a new investor to drive its expansion into financial services and start a digital bank. Participating in the funding were PLDT, KKR, Tencent and IFC Asset Management, a...
Marketsthepaypers.com

Voyager raises USD 167 mln for financial services expansion

Philippines-based Voyager has raised USD 167 million to fast-track financial inclusion in the Philippines through its financial technology arm, PayMaya Philippines (PayMaya). Participating in the funding were existing shareholders PLDT, KKR, a global investment firm, and Tencent, a technology company in China. Voyager welcomed IFC Financial Institutions Growth Fund, a fund managed by the IFC Asset Management Company as a new investor. IFC AMC is a division of the International Finance Corporation, a member of the World Bank Group, and an existing investor in Voyager.
Businessthepaypers.com

Survitec receives GBP 15 mln bank guarantee facility from Barclays

Global survival and safety solutions provider Survitec has completed a GBP 15 million Bank Guarantee Facility with Barclays Corporate Banking, according to the official press release. This bank guarantee complements the company’s recently announced GBP 270 million refinancing as well as a new GBP 27.5 million Super Senior Revolving Capital...
BusinessPosted by
MarketWatch

Qad Inc. to be acquired by private-equity firm Thoma Bravo in all-cash deal valued at $2 billion

Qad Inc. , a provider of cloud-based software for the supply chain, said Monday it has agreed to be acquired by private-equity firm Thoma Bravo, in an all-cash deal with an equity value of $2 billion. Under the terms of the deal, Thoma Bravo will pay $87.50 per Qad share of Class A or Class B common stock. The stock closed Friday at $72.90 and was halted premarket for the news. The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter. Once the deal closes, Qad will become a private company led by current CEO Anton Chilton and will maintain its headquarters in Santa Barbara, California. "Global manufacturers are facing ever-increasing challenges, and we are pleased that our customers around the world can continue to rely on QAD's next generation solutions to keep pace with emerging business disruptors," Qad Founder Pamela Lopker said in a statement. Lopker will continue to retain a significant ownership stake in the company once the deal closes and will continue to service on the board.
Businessaltcoinbeacon.com

Visa to buy Tink for $2.15B after backing Blockchain Fund with PayPal

Visa, the multinational financial services corporation, has reportedly agreed to buy Tink for €1.8 billion ($2.15 billion), all inclusive of cash as well as retention incentives. Tink is a European open banking platform that provides services to financial institutions, fintech companies, and retailers. Through its single API, customers can use...
BusinessCFO.com

Visa Buys Tink in $2.1B Open Banking Play

Visa said Thursday it had agreed to buy Swedish fintech startup Tink for $2.1 billion in a move to grab a chunk of Europe’s fast-growing open banking market. Under European law, banks must provide third-party firms with access to customer data if the customers have consented. This has created an opportunity for companies such as Tink, which provides technology so banks can access aggregated financial data, initiate payments, verify account ownership, and build personal-finance management tools.
Businessprotocol.com

Visa’s Plan B: Buy Tink

Hello and welcome to Protocol | Fintech! This Friday: Visa buys a Swedish startup, bringing humans back to finance, and Chainalysis's lofty new $4.2 billion valuation. Visa's not giving up that easily. Five months after its $5.3 billion bid to buy Plaid collapsed, the payments giant is making another bold...
Businesskfgo.com

Visa to buy European open banking platform Tink for $2.15 billion

(Reuters) – Payments technology company Visa Inc said on Thursday it had signed a deal to buy European open banking platform Tink and would pay 1.8 billion euros ($2.15 billion) for the acquisition. The total financial consideration of 1.8 billion euros included cash and retention incentives, the company said. It...
BusinessPosted by
Coinspeaker

Visa Strikes Deal to Buy FinTech Platform Tink for 1.8B Euros

The Tink acquisition will give Visa big leverage in expanding its footprint in the rapidly evolving open banking market of Europe. The entire acquisition deal will happen in cash. On Thursday, June 24, payments giant Visa Inc (NYSE: V) announced the acquisition of Sweden-based FinTech firm Tink valued at 1.8...
BusinessPosted by
pymnts

Visa Acquiring Swedish Open Banking Platform Tink For $2.1B

Visa is acquiring the Swedish open banking platform Tink for $2.1 billion after backing out of a $3.5 billion deal to buy the Silicon Valley FinTech Plaid. “Visa is committed to doing all we can to foster innovation and empower consumers in support of Europe’s open banking goals,” Visa CEO and chair Al Kelly said in a press release on Thursday (June 24).
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Visa (V) Acquires Tink, European Open Banking Platform for $2.2B

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Visa (NYSE: V) today announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Tink, a European open banking platform that enables financial institutions, fintechs and merchants to build tailored financial management tools, products and services for European consumers and businesses based on their financial data. Visa will pay total financial consideration of 1.8 billion Euros, inclusive of cash and retention incentives, to acquire Tink.
BusinessInvestmentNews

Stash to acquire PayGrade, surpasses $3 billion AUM

Stash announced its first acquisition of financial literacy platform PayGrade following an increase in assets under management. Stash, the online brokerage with over 6 million users, announced its first acquisition Wednesday following a surge in its assets under management to more than $3 billion. Stash is purchasing PayGrade, a financial...