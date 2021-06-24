Indirect 3D printing creates intricate bioscaffolds for bone and tissue regrowth
Researchers in fields such as tissue engineering and biomedical device development are increasingly harnessing the countless applications that 3D printing of bioscaffolds has unlocked. However, most common 3D printing techniques use highly specific materials that require careful chemical tuning to be rendered functional for practical use. For instance, light-based techniques such as stereolithography or digital processing can create fantastic structures, but require specialized light-activated materials to operate. Extrusion printing is much more versatile in terms of the classes of materials that it can work with. However, the achievable structural complexity can be limited by the technique’s nozzle-based, layer-by-layer deposition process.physicsworld.com