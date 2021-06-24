Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

China's tight storage availability caps light cycle oil imports in May, June

By Analyst Oceana Zhou
spglobal.com
 4 days ago

The lack of available storage in China had limited the import of light cycle oil in May and June, ahead of the implementation of a new consumption tax on June 12, market sources told S&P Global Platts June 24. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your...

www.spglobal.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cycle Oil#Refineries#S P Global Platts#Chinese#Lco#Gac#Sinopec
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
News Break
Oil Production
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
News Break
Oil Prices
Country
China
Related
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

China's yuan dips as Fed tightening worries lift dollar

SHANGHAI, June 28 (Reuters) - China's yuan weakened on Monday as the U.S. dollar held firm on persistent investor expectations that inflation in the world's largest economy could push the Federal Reserve to tighten monetary policy. Investors remained worried after data last week showed the so-called core PCE price index, the Fed's favourite gauge of inflation, jumped 3.4% on-year in May, the largest gain since April 1992. But traders and analysts said they expect a quiet week for the yuan ahead of the centenary of the founding of China's Communist Party on Thursday. "The dollar index isn't going to be too weak while the Fed discusses tapering quantitative easing. But the yuan is also relatively stable ahead of the big day ... Later we'll need to keep an eye on non-farm payrolls," said a trader at a foreign bank. U.S. non-farm payrolls data, which will give investors further insight into the state of that country's economic recovery, is due for release Friday. Before the market open, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the yuan's daily midpoint rate at 6.4578 per dollar, its firmest level in a week, after the currency strengthened on Friday. Spot yuan opened at 6.4610 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4623 at midday, 73 pips weaker than Friday's late session close. The offshore yuan softened to 6.466 per dollar from a close of 6.4550 and the global dollar index rose to 91.845 from the previous close of 91.767. Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank, said that the PBOC was being "supportive" ahead of the Communist Party centennial, and that its recent increase in daily cash injections were helping to keep liquidity conditions stable. On Monday, the PBOC injected a net 20 billion yuan through its regular open market operations for the second consecutive trading day, after breaking a nearly four-month uninterrupted streak of 10 billion yuan daily injections on Friday. Friday's injection pulled the volume-weighted average rate of the benchmark interbank market seven-day repo to 1.5250% on Friday from 2.3118% on Tuesday. On Monday, the rate edged up to 1.5566%. But Cheung said market dynamics following the centenary are uncertain, and questions over China's growth momentum could weigh on the yuan. "Local hard data flow had been moderating and (the) China growth picture appears to remain uneven, with the slow recovery in consumption," he said, adding that export growth will also face downward pressure as supply chains in Southeast Asia normalise. The yuan market at 4:01AM GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4578 6.4744 0.26% Spot yuan 6.4623 6.455 -0.11% Divergence from 0.07% midpoint* Spot change YTD 1.02% Spot change since 2005 28.07% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 97.78 97.83 -0.1 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 91.845 91.767 0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.466 -0.06% * Offshore 6.6314 -2.62% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Additional reporting by Jindong Zhang; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)
Marketsspglobal.com

Asia middle distillates: Key market indicators for June 28-July 2

Asian middle distillate markets are entering the June 28-July 2 trading week on a steady-to-firmer note, with market sources in the gasoil sector awaiting fresh pricing cues while some respite could be seen in the jet fuel/kerosene sector as countries discuss possibilities of travel bubbles. Not registered?. Receive daily email...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

China state planner to investigate urea market after prices jump

BEIJING/SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China’s state planner said on Monday it was launching an investigation into the urea market, after a surge in prices of the fertiliser. The probe is the latest action taken by the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) to cool price gains for major raw materials. The...
EconomyUS News and World Report

China's Factory Activity Seen Growing at a Slower Pace in June: Poll

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese factory activity likely expanded at a slower pace in June, hit by a resurgence of COVID-19 cases in the major export province of Guangdong, a Reuters poll showed on Monday, though quick containment indicates economic disruption is easing. The official manufacturing Purchasing Manager's Index (PMI) is...
Marketsspglobal.com

Mainland China, Hong Kong IPO markets to remain strong in the rest of 2021

Mainland China and Hong Kong, among the world's top listing destinations, are looking at a busy calendar for initial public offerings in the second half of 2021, after funds raised globally via share sales in the first six months surpassed the amount raised during any half-yearly period in the last five years.
Economydallassun.com

Malaysia's May exports surge 47.3 pct on robust E&E demand

KUALA LUMPUR, June 28 (Xinhua) -- Malaysia's exports in May soared 47.3 percent year on year to 92.31 billion ringgit (22.24 billion U.S. dollars), official data showed Monday. Malaysia's International Trade and Industry Ministry said in a statement that the export growth was contributed mainly by the robust demand for...
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Germany's Jan-April oil imports drop by 10.8% year on year

FRANKFURT, June 28 (Reuters) - German crude oil imports in January through April fell 10.8% year on year as the COVID-19 pandemic and related lockdowns hit industry but year-on-year losses were lower than in January-March as the economy started to improve, official data showed. Oil volumes in the four months...
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

Roundup: S. Korea raises 2021 growth outlook to 4.2 pct

SEOUL, June 28 (Xinhua) -- South Korea's finance ministry on Monday raised the country's economic growth outlook for 2021 by 1 percentage point to 4.2 percent amid the expected recovery in both the export and domestic demand. The real gross domestic product (GDP), adjusted for inflation, was expected to grow...
Trafficeconomies.com

Oil hits 3-year high on global demand hopes

Oil prices rose on Monday, extending gains for the seventh straight day, as hit a 3-year high, thanks to a strong global demand outlook during the second half of 2021 and growing odds for a market supply deficit unless OPEC-Plus increased output. US crude rose 0.6% to the highest since...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Chinese export insurer chose DIFC for first office in Middle East

DUBAI (Reuters) - China Export and Credit Insurance Corp (SINOSURE) has chosen Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) as the location for its first office in the Middle East, the Dubai Media Office said on Monday. SINOSURE is a state-funded and policy-oriented insurance company established to promote China’s foreign economic, trade...
Marketsalbuquerqueexpress.com

Fitch Solutions maintains Malaysian Ringgit 2021 and 2022 forecast

KUALA LUMPUR, June 28 (Xinhua) -- Fitch Solutions Country Risk and Industry Research (Fitch Solutions) on Monday maintained Malaysian ringgit 2021 and 2022 average exchange rate forecast at MYR4.15/USD (U.S. dollar) and MYR4.10/USD, respectively. The Fitch group unit said in a note that the short-term outlook for the ringgit has...
Economyteletrader.com

Germany's import prices up 1.7% in May

The index of import prices in Germany grew by 11.8% in May on an annual basis, the country's statistical office Destatis reported on Monday. On a monthly scale, the index rose by 1.7%. The index of import prices, excluding crude oil and mineral oil products, increased by 8.0% year-over-year in...
Agricultureagequipmentintelligence.com

China’s Imports of Corn & Several Corn Substitutes Rebounded in 2020

According to a recent report from the USDA, China’s corn imports jumped to a record 11.3 million metric tons in 2020, more than twice the volume imported in past years. The increase reflected rapidly increasing Chinese corn prices and China’s commitment to buy U.S. agricultural products under the Phase One trade agreement between China and the United States. Corn is the predominant ingredient in China’s growing animal feed production and is widely used in other food, starch, and alcohol products.
Economyspglobal.com

Russia imposes export duty taxes on ferrous, major base metals from Aug. 1

London — Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has signed off on a decree that will introduce export duties on ferrous and major base metals starting Aug. 1. The duties, ranging from $54/mt to $2,321/mt, will be in effect through the end of December, according to the decree, which was seen by S&P Global Platts.