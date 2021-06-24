Film Mode Adds Horror ‘It Crawls Beneath’ & Family Adventure ‘Santaman’ To Cannes Slate; See First Look Images

"Can we keep her?!" Netflix has unveiled a teaser trailer for the new stop-motion creation from Aardman Animations called Robin Robin. It will premiere as a "work-in-progress" at the Annecy Film Festival this month, and is scheduled to arrive on Netflix this November. Described as a stop-motion animated "future Christmas classic." Created by its Directors Dan Ojari and Mikey Please, Robin Robin is the endearing story of a robin (voiced by Bronte Carmichael) who is adopted by a family of burglar mice when her egg rolls into a rubbish dump. She sets off on the heist to end all heists to prove to her family that she can be a really good mouse, but ends up discovering who she really is. Both Gillian Anderson & Richard E. Grant are among the voice cast in this charming stop-motion animation about a robin who goes on a journey of self-discovery after being raised by a family of mice. The character design in this is just so cute! I love it already.