Film Mode Adds Horror ‘It Crawls Beneath’ & Family Adventure ‘Santaman’ To Cannes Slate; See First Look Images

By Tom Grater
Deadline
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEXCLUSIVE: Clay Epstein’s Film Mode Entertainment has beefed up its Cannes slate with a pair of acquisitions that will have their debut screenings at the fest’s 2021 market. It Crawls Beneath is a horror-thriller from Dale Fabrigar. Michael Pare (The Lincoln Lawyer) and Joseph Almani (Law of Attraction) star in...

deadline.com
