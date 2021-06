— If you are looking for a companion and a family dog, you may end up short-listing to Retrievers or Bernese Mountain dogs. It is a common question people ask whether they should adopt these pure breeds or their Doodle versions, such as Goldendoodles, Labradoodles, and Bernedoodles. Although all the above breeds are considered the most family-oriented, you may still wonder which one to pick. You can easily find information on doodles, at We Love Doodles. A few comparisons below will help you make an easier decision.