While SpaceX had “Starman” and “Ripley,” and Blue Origin has “Mannequin Skywalker” to simulate humans on launches, Boeing is giving “Rosie the Rocketeer” another ride when it attempts to launch its CST-100 Starliner to the International Space Station next month. The Starliner mission is the second uncrewed Orbital Flight Test, labeled OFT-2, for the private spacecraft that is attempting to ...