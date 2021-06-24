Cancel
Employers should be allowed to run their businesses

Marietta Times
 5 days ago

There was a time when Republicans tended to be pro-business conservatives who understood that when it comes to government meddling, less is more. Yet in Ohio, pending legislation in the House of Representatives would tell both public AND private employers they are prohibited from requiring employees to receive vaccinations. Further, the bill would also prevent workers from being fired as a result of refusing to get vaccinated, and it would allow workers to sue their employers if they believed their rights were violated under the new law.

