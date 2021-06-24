Beat the heat with HEAP Summer Crisis Program

Community Action Agency’s HEAP Summer Crisis Program (SCP) begins July 1 and runs through Sept. 30. Appointments for the HEAP Summer Crisis Program will begin July 7 and may be made by calling the automated phone service at 330-892-8880 on June 28. Based on available staff, a limited number of same-day applicants will be served daily, on a first-call, first-served basis, from 8 to 9 a.m. These appointments are replacing walk-in appointments. Fridays will be same-day appointments only from 8 to 11:15am for the duration of the program. Same day appointments will also be available from 8 to 11:15 a.m. July 1, 2 and 6. For information contact the HEAP office at 330-424-4013.