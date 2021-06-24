Beat the heat with HEAP Summer Crisis Program
Beginning July 1, the Ohio Development Services Agency and Buckeye Hills Regional Council will help income-eligible Ohioans maintain their utility service through the Home Energy Assistance Summer Crisis Program. The 2021 Summer Crisis Program (SCP) will provide eligible households with a one-time benefit to assist with electric utility bills, central air conditioning repairs, and air conditioning unit and/or fan purchases. The program will run from July 1, 2021 until Sept. 30, 2021.www.mariettatimes.com