Battle passes have largely taken over multiplayer games over the past few years due to their ease of access and the rewards they provide. Players can see all rewards available in that season’s content and decide whether or not they want to drop the money and time to work towards unlocking them. It’s a simple concept that feels much better than purchasing loot boxes where you are essentially gambling for cosmetics. However, halo Infinite is changing things around for its multiplayer, which has gone free-to-play. So, for the first time in the series’ history, Halo will have a battle pass. Here is what you need to know about it.