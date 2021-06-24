AG Todd Rokita Lays Out A “Parents Bill Of Rights” On Critical Race Theory In Schools
INDIANAPOLIS — The subject of Critical Race Theory being taught in schools has been a point of contention between parents, teachers, and school districts throughout Indiana. Because of this contention, Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita (R) has laid out what he calls a “Parents Bill of Rights”; a list of what he says your rights are as a parent when it comes to interacting with school districts and your child’s education.www.wibc.com