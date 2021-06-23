Cancel
Jerry Seinfeld Is Making A Movie About Pop-Tarts

By Matt Singer
103.3 WKFR
103.3 WKFR
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

For years, Jerry Seinfeld has wondered what the deal is with Pop-Tarts. He’s joked about them in his standup routine, but clearly that was not enough to sate his curiosity about the creation and popularization of America’s favorite toaster pastries. Now he’s going to direct, produce, and star in a movie all about Pop-Tarts.

wkfr.com
103.3 WKFR

103.3 WKFR

Kalamazoo, MI
103.3 WKFR plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

