Wheel of Opinions with Henry Winkler

Posted by 
E! News
E! News
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJimmy challenges Henry Winkler to give opinions on the spot about randomly generated topics, like throw pillows and whether "Butter" or "Dynamite" is the better BTS song.

E! News

E! News

Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Henry Winkler
#Dynamite
Posted by
Outsider.com

Is ‘Happy Days’ Star Henry Winkler Still Feuding with Tom Hanks?

The feud between “Happy Days” star Henry Winkler and Tom Hanks had become the stuff of Hollywood legend. It all started when Winkler was hired to direct “Turner & Hooch,” a movie about a cop and his canine partner. Hanks was starring in the film. The two Hollywood heavyweights reportedly had some “creative differences.” Thirteen days later, Winkler was out.
Posted by
Outsider.com

‘Happy Days’ Star Henry Winkler Used ‘Arrested Development’ to Describe His Strict TV Watching Habits

At this point in his career, Henry Winkler is a bona fide star. He got his big break on Happy Days. The Fonz brought thousands of viewers in every week. Winkler starred in The Night Shift while the show was still on the air. Then, he transitioned to working behind the camera as a producer. Later in life, he penned a whole stack of books for children. He even wrote a book about fly fishing for trout. Somewhere in there, he found time to appear in dozens of television shows as well as feature films. The guy is a workhorse.
distinctlymontana.com

Henry Winkler Gets Lambasted Over Photo With Fish On Twitter

Happy Days had been on television for a little over three years when the episode called "Hollywood Part Three" hit America's airwaves like a greaser's fist hits a jukebox. The now-infamous episode began as a scheme to boost the show's slowly-declining ratings and included television audience's favorite lovable bad boy, the Fonz, played by Henry Winkler, replacing his trademark blue jeans with a provocative pair of water skiing shorts. It is most famously remembered for Fonzie's rip-roaring maritime hijinx, which spawned a phrase used by television critics and fans alike: "jumping the shark." (Personally, I would have preferred one of Fonzie's other daring acts to have lasted in the public consciousness instead, namely "riding the bull".)
Finger Lakes Times

Henry Winkler Accidentally Helped Sylvester Stallone Make Rocky | The Tonight Show

Henry Winkler talks about his jacket collection, staying in touch with Sylvester Stallone after The Lords of Flatbush and his new TV series Monsters at Work. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Stream now on Peacock: https://bit.ly/3gZJaNy. Subscribe NOW to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: http://bit.ly/1nwT1aN. Watch The Tonight...
Posted by
CBS 8

Henry Winkler shares insights at vital ayyy-ging conference

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Best-selling author and Emmy Award-winning actor, director, and producer Henry Winkler delivered the keynote address at the County’s “Vital Aging 2021: Resilient and Ready!” conference Thursday. Winkler is best known for his role as Arthur Fonzarelli, aka “The Fonz,” on the TV show Happy Days.
Posted by
Outsider.com

‘Happy Days’ Star Henry Winkler Passionately Broke Down His Need for Optimism

In a 2015 interview, Happy Days star Henry Winkler passionately explained his overwhelming need to stay optimistic at all times. Winkler opened up in an interview on the BBC’s HARDtalk program. Of course, he spent time going over his big break as Arthur “Fonzie” Fonzarelli from his time on Happy Days. His cool guy greaser role as “The Fonz” became one of the most beloved characters in American television history. For 11 seasons between 1974 and 1984, Winkler starred on the classic sitcom and became a household name.
Posted by
Outsider.com

‘Happy Days’: Henry Winkler Detailed Why Actors Being Treated as ‘Deities’ is Huge Problem in TV

Thanks to his role in “Happy Days,” actor Henry Winkler achieved a level of fame that few people can ever imagine. Fortunately for him, the Arthur “The Fonz” Fonzarelli actor was able to avoid many of the trappings of fame that have sent so many celebrities spiraling quickly in the wrong direction. Winkler talked about this during a 2015 interview with BBC HARDtalk.
ComicBook

Watchmen Fans Are Comparing Henry Winkler to Ozymandias After Viral Tweet

Henry Winkler woke up the Watchmen fans today when he tweeted about the world being divided. It wasn’t long before people started photoshopping the Happy Days actor into Ozymandias’ place. For The Fonz, he was just observing how strained and distant American society seems to be at this juncture. However, asking if a shared disaster would solve that seems particularly misguided when that fictional example has been discussed on TV in recent memory and a full movie treatment from Zack Snyder. At any rate, it was yet another opportunity for Watchmen fans to flex those photoshop muscles. This also presents the Internet at large with the opportunity to laugh at something together after a bit of a weird week on social media. Check out some of the funniest Winkler Ozymandias jokes down below:
Posted by
Outsider.com

‘Happy Days’ Icon Henry Winkler Doubles Down on Controversial Post About Bringing Americans ‘Together’

Many celebrities embark on an online apology tour as soon as they get backlash for something they’ve said. We’ve all seen it happen countless times. Commentators apologize for hot takes. Comedians say they’re sorry for making jokes. Currently, it seems like it’s rare to see a celeb sticking to their guns. Henry Winkler is doing just that on Twitter.

