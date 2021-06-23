Wheel of Opinions with Henry Winkler

Henry Winkler woke up the Watchmen fans today when he tweeted about the world being divided. It wasn’t long before people started photoshopping the Happy Days actor into Ozymandias’ place. For The Fonz, he was just observing how strained and distant American society seems to be at this juncture. However, asking if a shared disaster would solve that seems particularly misguided when that fictional example has been discussed on TV in recent memory and a full movie treatment from Zack Snyder. At any rate, it was yet another opportunity for Watchmen fans to flex those photoshop muscles. This also presents the Internet at large with the opportunity to laugh at something together after a bit of a weird week on social media. Check out some of the funniest Winkler Ozymandias jokes down below: