While aviation has begun to see signs of recovery in much of the world, the woes for Hong Kong flag carrier Cathay Pacific continue. On Friday, the airline released its passenger figures for the month of May. Cathay carried on average only 774 passengers per day. While this is an increase by 30% from May 2020 and month-on-month by 6.6%, it is still 99.2% less than pre-COVID numbers for the same period.