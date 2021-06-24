Cancel
Buying Cars

2021 Silver Kia Forte

Roanoke Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLXS trim, SILVER exterior and BLACK interior. FUEL EFFICIENT 40 MPG Hwy/29 MPG City! Lane Keeping Assist, Smart Device Integration, Alloy Wheels, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth. READ MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Apple CarPlay, Smart Device Integration, Lane Keeping Assist MP3...

#Rebates#Lxs#Alloy Wheels#Bluetooth#Aluminum Wheels#Keyless Entry#Vin#Chevrolet#Dodge Jeep Ram
iPod
Cars
Buying Cars
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2017 Garnet Red Kia Forte

LX trim, Garnet Red exterior and Black interior. Nice. EPA 38 MPG Hwy/29 MPG City! LX POPULAR PACKAGE, Serviced here, Originally bought here, Local Trade-In. AND MORE!. . Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Child Safety Locks, Alarm, Electronic Stability Control. OPTION PACKAGES. LX POPULAR PACKAGE soft-touch dash and front upper...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2022 Red Kia K5

NAV, Heated Seats, Sunroof, Bluetooth, Turbo, GT-LINE AWD PREMIUM PACKAGE, Alloy Wheels, iPod/MP3 Input, Back-Up Camera, All Wheel Drive. RED exterior and BLACK interior, GT-Line trim. AND MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Navigation, All Wheel Drive, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Turbocharged, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, Dual Zone...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2018 Ebony Black Kia Optima

EPA 36 MPG Hwy/25 MPG City! Nice, GREAT MILES 26,775! LX trim. Smart Device Integration, Apple CarPlay, Blind Spot Monitor, Cross-Traffic Alert, Back-Up Camera, Alloy Wheels, Onboard Communications System, iPod/MP3 Input. SEE MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Apple CarPlay, Smart Device Integration,...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2022 Blue Kia Sportage

EPA 30 MPG Hwy/23 MPG City! Lane Keeping Assist, Smart Device Integration, Aluminum Wheels, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth. LX trim, BLUE exterior and BLACK interior. SEE MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Apple CarPlay, Smart Device Integration, Lane Keeping Assist. Rear Spoiler,...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2021 Black Kia Rio

BLACK exterior and BLACK interior, LX trim. Smart Device Integration, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth. EPA 41 MPG Hwy/33 MPG City! AND MORE!. Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Smart Device Integration MP3 Player, Remote Trunk Release, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks, Electronic Stability Control. Kia LX with BLACK exterior and BLACK interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 120 HP at 6300 RPM*.
Buying Carsauffenberg.com

New 2021 Kia Forte LXS FWD 4D Sedan

Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents. Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags. Basic Info. Body:. 4D Sedan. HWY:. 40 MPG †. City:. 29 MPG †. Exterior:. Black. Interior:. Black. Engine:. 2.0L 4-Cylinder MPI. Trans:
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2014 Snow White Pearl Kia Forte Koup

Great Shape, LOW MILES - 68,221! FUEL EFFICIENT 34 MPG Hwy/25 MPG City! EX trim. Sunroof, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, CD Player, Smart Device Integration, Alloy Wheels, EX PREMIUM PACKAGE, iPod/MP3 Input, Back-Up Camera SEE MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels, Smart Device Integration...
Buying Carsmilitarynews.com

2011 Signal Red Kia Sportage

Clean CARFAX. Signal Red 2011 Kia Sportage LX AWD 6-Speed Automatic 2.4L I4 DGI DOHC 16V 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SIRIUS, AM/FM/CD/MP3 Radio, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Cargo Tray, Carpet Floor Mats, CD player, Cloth Seat Trim, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front reading lights, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers.YOU HAVE TO COME SEE WHAT WE HAVE TO OFFER. OUR SOUTHERN HOSPITALITY BUYERS PROGRAM IS INCLUDED WITH THIS PURCHASE. YOU WILL GET OIL CHANGES, VIRGINIA STATE INSPECTIONS AND MUCH MUCH MORE. Odometer is 5470 miles below market average!Awards: * 2011 IIHS Top Safety PickCALL US, EMAIL US, CHAT WITH US, OR JUST STOP BY AND LET US SHOW YOU WHAT WE CAN DO FOR YOU TODAY!!Reviews: * If you're on a modest budget, but still want all the capability, space and comfort that a compact SUV can provide, the 2011 Kia Sportage has a low entry price and an impressive list of standard features. Also, some may find its distinct looks more attractive than those of the Sportage's competitors. Source: KBB.com * Sharp styling inside and out; more fun to drive than other crossovers; plenty of premium features; intuitive controls. Source: Edmunds.
Merrillville, INsouthlakekia.com

2021 Kia Forte vs. 2021 Kia Stinger | Merrillville, IN

Are you in the market for a new Kia but aren’t sure which model is right for you? Let Southlake Kia help you make a decision! We’ve compared two of our most popular sedans: the Kia Forte and Kia Stinger. Whether you’re looking for simplicity or an energized daily drive, you’ll be on your way to choosing the best model for your needs after reviewing the information that follows.
Buying Carsbalisekia.com

Pre-Owned 2019 Kia Sportage LX AWD

Dual Zone Climate Control, auto defogger and air ionizer, Heated Front Seats, Roof Rails, Windshield Wiper De-Icer, Dual Illuminated Visor Vanity Mirrors, UV-Reducing Solar Control Glass, 10-Way Power Adjustable Driver Seat, 2-way power lumbar support, Radio: AM/FM/SiriusXM, UVO eServices infotainment system, 7" touch-screen, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, 6-speakers, 160-watts, Bluetooth phone and streaming audio and USB/auxiliary input jacks.
RetailRoanoke Times

2018 Phantom Gray Kia Forte

Nice, LOW MILES - 13,119! $500 below J.D. Power Retail!, FUEL EFFICIENT 37 MPG Hwy/25 MPG City! Sunroof, Hands-Free Liftgate, Lane Keeping Assist, Smart Device Integration, Apple CarPlay, Keyless Start, Back-Up Camera, Bluetooth SEE MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Sunroof, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, Lane Keeping...
Buying Carsmikeshawkia.com

New 2022 Kia Seltos S With Navigation

Interior Trim -inc: Colored Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents. Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags. Basic Info. Body:. 4D Sport Utility. HWY:. 35 MPG †. City:. 29 MPG †. Exterior:. White. Engine:. 2.0L I4 MPI. Trans:. IVT. Vehicle...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2018 Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat Ford Explorer

Very Nice, GREAT MILES 20,993! Sport trim. Navigation, 3rd Row Seat, Heated Leather Seats, Turbo Charged, 4x4, Power Liftgate, RUBY RED METALLIC TINTED CLEARCOAT, ENGINE: 3.5L V6 ECOBOOST, Alloy Wheels, Trailer Hitch READ MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Leather Seating, Third Row Seat, Navigation, 4x4, Power Liftgate, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2017 Predawn Gray Mica Toyota Highlander

XLE trim. Nice. EPA 26 MPG Hwy/20 MPG City! Moonroof, Navigation, Heated Leather Seats, Third Row Seat, All Wheel Drive, Power Liftgate, ALL-WEATHER FLOOR LINER PACKAGE, Aluminum Wheels, Captains Chairs. CLICK NOW!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Leather Seating, Third Row Seat, Navigation, Sunroof, All Wheel Drive, Quad Bucket Seats, Power Liftgate,...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2016 Clear White Kia Soul

Clean, LOW MILES - 29,328! Base trim, Clear White exterior and Black interior. EPA 30 MPG Hwy/24 MPG City! Bluetooth, iPod/MP3 Input, Alloy Wheels, Serviced here, Originally bought here, Local Trade-In. CLICK ME!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels. MP3 Player, Satellite Radio, Privacy Glass, Steering Wheel Controls,...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2019 Lunar Rock Toyota RAV4

Toyota Certified, Nice, GREAT MILES 30,918! PRICED TO MOVE $5,000 below J.D. Power Retail!, EPA 33 MPG Hwy/25 MPG City! Moonroof, Dual Zone A/C, Keyless Start, Smart Device Integration, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential CLICK ME!. SHOP WITH CONFIDENCE. AutoCheck One Owner Certified vehicles must pass a thorough 160-point inspection,...
Home & GardenRoanoke Times

2015 Florett Silver Metallic Audi Q5

Very Nice. PRICED TO MOVE $800 below J.D. Power Retail!, FUEL EFFICIENT 28 MPG Hwy/20 MPG City! NAV, Heated Leather Seats, Flex Fuel, Power Liftgate, Bluetooth, iPod/MP3 Input, AUDI MMI NAVIGATION W/O AUDI CONNECT, Alloy Wheels CLICK NOW!. SHELOR AS-IS VEHICLE. For a complementary Vehicle History Report 24/7, VISIT WWW.SHELOR.COM!...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2021 0218/midnight Black Metallic Toyota Highlander

3rd Row Seat, Smart Device Integration, Apple CarPlay, Cross-Traffic Alert, Blind Spot Monitor, Power Liftgate, All Wheel Drive, Alloy Wheels, Back-Up Camera, Dual Zone A/C. FUEL EFFICIENT 27 MPG Hwy/20 MPG City! LE trim READ MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Third Row Seat, All Wheel Drive, Power Liftgate, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2016 Crystal Black Pearl Honda HR-V

EPA 35 MPG Hwy/28 MPG City! Nice. EX-L w/Navi trim, Crystal Black Pearl exterior and Black interior. NAV, Sunroof, Heated Leather Seats, CD Player, Keyless Start, Bluetooth, Alloy Wheels, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, New Tires. AND MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Leather Seating, Navigation, Sunroof, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2018 Ocean Blue Metallic Chrysler Pacifica

Nice, ONLY 44,528 Miles! EPA 28 MPG Hwy/19 MPG City! Sunroof, Navigation, 3rd Row Seat, Heated Leather Seats, DVD Entertainment System, Power Liftgate, Alloy Wheels, Captains Chairs, Panoramic Roof, ADVANCED SAFETYTEC GROUP AND MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Leather Seating, Third Row Seat, Navigation, Panoramic Roof, Quad Bucket Seats, Power Liftgate,...