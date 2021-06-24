‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’: The 1 Person Dani Soares Says Is Keeping Her From Being ‘Passed out on the Street’

No Shade From Captain Glenn Shepherd, But He Shares Why He Thinks Viewers Embrace below deck sailing yacht Season 2 but not Season 1. He noticed huge differences in the way the crew worked together, despite both seasons featuring drama and heartbreak. “I think a lot of people feel, and I agree, that this season there was a lot of craziness, a lot of romance, a lot of flirtation and stuff,” he said of the crew. instagram beaten party. “But the biggest thing is that I loved the guys from the first season, nothing against them. But it is more positive. The energy is more positive. But it wasn’t just a good vibe; Shepherd explained why this team stood out more than last year.