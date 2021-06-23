Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Here's what the Supreme Court's ruling against the NCAA means for the financial future of college athletes

By Larry Stone The Seattle Times
Wenatchee World
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn sporting terms, this was Super Bowl XLVIII, with the NCAA playing the role of the thoroughly trounced Denver Broncos. In legal terms, this might well turn out to be college sports' version of Flood v. Kuhn, a case that in isolation didn't lead to massive change, but which laid the groundwork for future challenges that struck down Major League Baseball's reserve clause. The resulting advent of free agency fundamentally altered the nature of not just baseball, but all professional sports.

www.wenatcheeworld.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brett Kavanaugh
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Athletes#Football#The Supreme Court#Denver Broncos#Flood#Major League Baseball#Ncaa V Alston#Tulane University#Anti Ncaa#Espn#Ncaa V Board Of Regents#Nil#Image#Congress
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Sports
News Break
Politics
News Break
Education
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Supreme Court
Related
San Diego, CAsandiegouniontribune.com

Column: Paying student-athletes for play

The U.S. Supreme Court’s recent decision in an antitrust challenge to National Collegiate Athletic Association compensation rules brings college athletes, at least in revenue-generating sports, closer to being treated as employees. Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote for a unanimous court in NCAA v. Alston that the NCAA could not prohibit its...
Las Vegas, NVknpr

What's At Stake For UNLV, UNR After Supreme Court NCAA Ruling?

The intercollegiate athletics community is digesting the Supreme Court ruling that rejected restrictions on compensating student athletes. Monday’s unanimous decision was a setback for the National Collegiate Athletic Association, which opposed payments it says put the athletes’ amateur status at risk. This comes as college sports bring in billions of dollars through TV deals and ticket sales.
College Sportskcur.org

Define Patriotism | College Athletes' Compensation

Segment 1, beginning at 1:00: The word "patriotic" is being used by factions with opposing ideologies. A look at how the meaning of patriotism has changed over time. The upcoming Fourth of July holiday will see many expressions of pride in our country. But can people storming the nation's Capitol and those who decry it both call themselves patriots? Listeners join in with their definitions.
College SportsLubbock Avalanche-Journal

Hensley: Recent decisions erode NCAA's once far-reaching authority

That sound you heard a week or so ago was the NCAA’s business model crumbling. For decades, the iron-fisted overseer of college athletics has raked in billions of dollars while often slapping athletes down for receiving what it deemed “extra benefits.”. Well, that was then and with a couple of...
Congress & Courtschatsports.com

The Highest Court in the Land

Supreme Court of the United States, National Collegiate Athletic Association, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, Elena Kagan, Karl Tilleman, Kentucky. Name – Image – Likeness… NIL as it is called. There are changes happening that will cause huge reactions from fans of NCAA athletics. In a simplified nutshell, the Supreme Court...
College Sportswvgazettemail.com

Guest editorial: The NCAA needs a new comprehensive approach

This editorial originally appeared in the Omaha World-Herald and was distributed by the Associated Press. The U.S. Supreme Court last month served notice to the NCAA that it “is not above the law” and that business as usual is ending. The justices, in a 9-0 majority ruling and a concurring...
College SportsArkansas Online

OPINION | EDITORIAL: More questions remain on NCAA decision

"What would players do to earn their salaries? Play? Or win? In the real world, you are paid what you merit. So what about a school with a 2-10 football team and an 8-24 basketball team? Would players there be paid less? And if they won the championship the next year, would they be paid more? Could the players unionize? If so, could the football players strike for a bigger piece of the pie? Will band members and cheerleaders be eligible for payment, too? Will the NCAA have to create another division in the legal department to handle the Title IX lawsuits that will come from this?"
Aerospace & Defense247Sports

Holloway makes the call, commits to Virginia Tech

Wide receiver Tucker Holloway has been leaning towards making a commitment to the Virginia Tech Hokies since landing an offer from Jafar Williams this spring. The only question was getting on campus with his parents. After visiting Virginia Tech on June 1, Holloway was back on campus, accompanied by his family, for an official on June 11.
College SportsChanute Tribune

NJCAA follows NCAA’s suit, allows student-athletes to profit off NIL

The same day the NCAA announced that student-athletes are allowed to profit off their name, image and likeness (NIL), the NJCAA announced a new bylaw affording junior college athletes the same opportunity. Under the new bylaw passed by the NJCAA, athletes will not lose their amateur status for receiving compensation...