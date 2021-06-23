Here's what the Supreme Court's ruling against the NCAA means for the financial future of college athletes

"What would players do to earn their salaries? Play? Or win? In the real world, you are paid what you merit. So what about a school with a 2-10 football team and an 8-24 basketball team? Would players there be paid less? And if they won the championship the next year, would they be paid more? Could the players unionize? If so, could the football players strike for a bigger piece of the pie? Will band members and cheerleaders be eligible for payment, too? Will the NCAA have to create another division in the legal department to handle the Title IX lawsuits that will come from this?"