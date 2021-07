Lil Duval and Erica Mena went at it on Twitter, Monday, after the comedian called Mena out for criticizing Safaree for being unfaithful. "How u go from 'I’m filing for divorce' 'why u trying to fuck a married man' crazy tail self," Duval began a series of tweets. "You shouldn’t care what somebody do if you really don’t care about them no more... Women refuse to believe they are wired to they emotions more than they mind. Shit we all are. Y’all just fight it more."