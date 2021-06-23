Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

John Cena Confirms He’s Returning to the WWE

Posted by 
E! News
E! News
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn Cena talks about getting married, returning to the WWE and joining the Fast & Furious franchise in F9.

www.nbc.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
E! News

E! News

92K+
Followers
28K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Cena
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Getting Married#Combat#The Fast Furious
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
WWE
News Break
Celebrities
News Break
Sports
Related
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Roman Reigns ‘Removed’ From WWE Smackdown

Another edition of WWE SmackDown is in the books and the show this week was without it’s WWE Universal Champion – ‘The Head of the Table’ and current Universal Champion – Roman Reigns. Paul Heyman would give a glimmer on reasoning of why Reigns was removed from this week’s show by stating that his client ‘operates on his own time’. Twitter user PrinceWatercress documented the exchange that Heyman had with ‘Main Event’ Jimmy Uso during the show from Friday. Did Jimmy Uso ‘break character’ with Roman Reigns?
MoviesCollider

'F9': An Ode to John Cena's Neverending Zipline

Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for F9. Close your eyes and imagine, dear reader, that you are relaxing at a quaint little cafe on the streets of Edinburgh, Scotland, gazing at the cobblestone streets, perhaps, or feeling the pleasant caffeine buzz of the day's first expresso, or even nibbling on a freshly-warmed piece of Scottish shortbread, when you happen to look up and see 16-time WWE Champion John Cena soaring majestically across the sky. You'd be forgiven, in this moment, for completely departing this plane of existence, so divorced is the image of John Cena streaking through the air like a renegade falling star from what the human brain can process as "reality." Luckily, over the past 20 years, the Fast & Furious franchise has molded its own reality, and in the latest installment, F9, the sight of sentient lead-lined refrigerator John Cena traversing the Scottish skyline on an endless zipline is just an accepted fact. It's not even questioned, much less explained. It's only like the 25th most egregious affront to physics in the entire film, but it's also the perfect encapsulation of what makes the F&F franchise so endearing in its unreality. John Cena's neverending zipline is the purest summary of the bubble of exhilarating ridiculousness Fast & Furious has constructed for itself, that un-critique-able quality beholden to nothing but nitrous oxide, Corona Extra, and good vibes.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

John Cena On If He Would Star In A Movie With The Rock

Recently John Cena sat down with Complex News to discuss his upcoming film Fast & Furious 9. During the interview John Cena was asked about joining the enormously popular and profitable franchise. Cena, who recently said that a WWE return is imminent, said it was an honor to join the...
WWEPosted by
Fightful

John Cena: I Haven't Had My Last WWE Match

John Cena has once again confirmed that he will return to WWE. Cena hasn't been seen on WWE television since disappearing at the end of his Firefly Fun House match against 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 36. WWE is reportedly hoping to have Cena compete against Roman Reigns at...
CelebritiesComicBook

Dave Bautista Reveals If He Wants To Do A Movie With The Rock & John Cena

John Cena has been busy promoting the newly released F9, which has prompted many to wonder if Dwyane Johnson AKA The Rock will ever return to the franchise so the wrestler-turned-actors can have it out on the big screen. Cena recently told ComicBook.com that he's open to seeing his character, Jakob Toretto, collide with Johnson's Hobbs in a future adventure. The topic of Cena and Johnson coming together onscreen has been discussed by many on social media, and one fan recently suggested throwing Guardians of the Galaxy star and former wrestler, Dave Bautista, into the mix. Bautista saw the post and had a hilarious response.
WWEPosted by
The Spun

John Cena Sends Clear Message About WWE Future

Longtime WWE superstar John Cena has not appeared in a WWE match since Wrestlemania 36 in March 2020. But as the wrestler-turned-actor continues working on his latest acting projects, is a return to sports entertainment still possible?. In a recent appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Cena confirmed...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

John Cena Real Reason For Leaving WWE Leaks

The wrestler-turned actor John Cena has been away from the company since losing to The Fiend in a cinematic Firefly Funhouse Match at WrestleMania 36, and there’s a reason why: he feels WWE doesn’t need him. He has been doing great in his acting career. John Cena says WWE don’t...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

John Cena ‘Drunken Meltdown’ Stuns WWE Fans

John Cena is a 16-time World Champion in WWE and has been the face of the company for over a decade until he shifted to a part-time schedule back in 2017. Many fans have been wanting to see Cena make his return at this year’s WrestleMania. John Cena could also be losing his return match.
WWEtvinsider.com

John Cena Tells Jimmy Fallon He’s Planning WWE Comeback

John Cena is used to telling his opponents, “You can’t see me,” but it might not be long before fans see the professional wrestler turned actor back in a WWE ring. The 16-time WWE champion appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, where he addressed the recent rumors surrounding his wrestling comeback. “Those rumors are true. I’ll definitely be back to the WWE,” Cena stated before adding, “I don’t know when.”
WWEWrestling-edge.com

John Cena & Nikki Bella ‘Blamed’ For WWE Firings

WWE star John Cena recently confirmed that he is set to return to the company. But, the exact date has not been revealed. The Bella Twins had previously also expressed their desire to return to the company down the road. John Cena could return at SummerSlam?. There has been talks...
WWEPosted by
Fightful

Roman Reigns Has Respect For John Cena: He Laid The Foundation

At No Mercy 2017, John Cena and Roman Reigns squared off in their only televised singles match against each other. While Roman was established as the face of the company and John Cena had found success in Hollywood, things have elevated to a new level in 2021 with Cena becoming an even bigger star and Reigns becoming the head of the table.
WWEwegotthiscovered.com

John Cena Says He Did His Early Movies For WWE, Not Himself

Until the last few years, John Cena almost exclusively stayed in a professional wrestling ring. As a 16-time world champion, Cena stayed at the top of the wrestling world for more than a decade as WWE turned record profits. Recently, however, he has followed in the footsteps of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, another popular WWE legend who capitalized on their name and transitioned to a near full-time acting career.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

John Cena Calls Raw Star ‘Powerless’ Backstage

The wrestler-turned actor John Cena is currently focussing on his acting career. He recently opened up on WWE star Drew McIntyre, who has been heavily featured in the main event matches. The Scottish Warrior had previously expressed his desire to face Cena at WrestleMania 39. John Cena talks about Drew...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE Diva Caught ‘Deleting’ Controversial Tweet

Delete doesn’t seem to fit right with anybody but Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy, however, one star is taking the word to a new meaning and a new level as they may be in some hot water with the WWE for a very controversial tweet that has most likely caused the company to force her to take down the big statement that she just made. It’s almost a for sure that Vince and company had much to say to the star for this bold move….Nikki Bella Sends Message To John Cena Wife.
WWEringsidenews.com

Booker T On Why WWE Has To Bring Older Superstars To Face Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns is the current WWE Universal Champion and is one of the top Superstars in the company right now. He has proven himself to be an excellent champion with great character work and in-ring skills. Roman Reigns’ reinvention as a heel has truly shown just how good he can...
WWEComicBook

John Cena Compares The Suicide Squad Director James Gunn to WWE's Vince McMahon

John Cena recently spoke with Collider while promoting the upcoming release of F9 when the subject of another of his films, The Suicide Squad, was brought up. Cena plays the unlikeable Peacemaker in the movie, which sees James Gunn working as both the director and writer. The 16-time WWE world champion and Gunn developed such a rapport that he wrote, directed and produce a spin-off series, Peacemaker, for HBO Max that's set to premiere in January 2022. With all of the roles he takes on with his projects, Cena compared Gunn to WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.
WWEComicBook

John Cena Confirms WWE Comeback During Tonight Show Interview

John Cena appeared on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday night, where he once again confirmed he'd be back in a WWE ring soon. The rumors of Cena returning for August's SummerSlam event to take on Roman Reigns have been spreading for weeks and Cena made the same confirmation during an interview with Chris Van Vliet last week. Cena told Fallon, "Those rumors (of his return) are definitely true. I'll definitely be back to the WWE, I just don't know when.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Drew McIntyre Comments On A Possible Match With John Cena In WWE, More

During a recent interview with “On Demand Entertainment”, Drew McIntyre commented on possibly facing John Cena in WWE, whether he plans to try Hollywood, and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On a potential match with John Cena in WWE and why it would be...

Comments / 0

Community Policy