GTFO Update Rebirth://EXTENDED Out Now; 1.0 to Launch in 2021

By Alessio Palumbo
wccftech.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSwedish indie studio 10 Chambers announced the release of the Rebirth://EXTENDED update for GTFO, its cooperative first-person shooter where players take the role of prisoners forced by an entity called The Warden to survive against horrifying creatures. Rebirth://EXTENDED is described as the biggest update since the game released on Steam...

Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Samurai Shodown update out now (version 2.30), patch notes

A new update is now available for Samurai Shodown, adding DLC character Shiro Tokisada Amakusa. Here are the full patch notes:. Fixed other minor issues and features. NAKORURU’s alt color green now selectable. You can change to this color by pressing a certain button (whatever the default light slash button is) while this character is highlighted on the character select screen.
Video Gamesmmorpg.com

Metin2's Legend of the White Dragon Update Out Now

We’ve got an exclusive new trailer for Metin 2’s latest update, Legend of the White Dragon. It’s available next now. Here are the details. The new update is set to bring about some new additions to Metin 2. First up, there’s a new map called Northwind Canyon which is a mountain pass with monsters and treacherous geography. There’s also plenty of new crafting mats available there.
Video GamesGamingOnLinux

Free and open source Settlers II inspired strategy game Widelands 1.0 is out now

The day is finally here after nearly 20 years, Widelands is a strategy game heavily inspired by the classic Settlers II and the big 1.0 release is out now. Widelands is a game for players who like to take things slow like the classics. You start off with nothing, gradually building up resource production and a system of roads to ferry all the resources around. Eventually expanding your borders to meet new tribes and make peace - or war.
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

Unspottable Out Now on PS4

GrosChevaux launched Unspottable back in October 2020 for PC then it came to Switch and Xbox One in January. Now, the game has arrived on the PS4 for a wider audience to experience. It’s a game that involves seeking out impostors but with a much more direct approach. Unspottable features...
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Minecraft Dungeons update out now (version 1.9.3.0), patch notes

A new update went out this week for Minecraft Dungeons. On Switch, the game is now at version 1.9.3.0. While not a massive update, Mojang Studios has implemented a few changes and fixes. We have the full patch notes below. Changes:. Collecting multiple Banners from Raid Captains now significantly improves...
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Pokemon Home update out now on mobile (version 1.4.0)

Pokemon Home has received a new update for Android and iOS devices (version 1.4.0). This update adds some small features to the Pokédex (such as being able to view Pokemon from additional angles) and a few more user-friendly tweaks. The official patch notes are below. Version 1.4.0. – Pokédex features...
Video GamesGamingOnLinux

Prison Architect: Second Chances expansion and free update The Pen out now

Paradox Interactive and Double Eleven have released the latest Prison Architect expansion with Prison Architect: Second Chances and the free The Pen update for everyone. As expected from Paradox (and they already announced it), they plan to keep updating the base game for everyone while purchases of the base game and DLC enabling them to keep supporting it long-term like this. This free upgrade give you a ton of new objects to build, a new Reception quick-room, a Custom Intake option to get more flexibility with scheduling and restricting prisoner intake, you can order a shakedown to look for Narcotics and more relaxed room rules for building outside.
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity update out now (version 1.2.0), patch notes

Alongside the first wave of DLC for Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, the game has received a new update. Players can download version 1.2.0. Made adjustments in preparation for DLC Wave 1. Added an auto-tracking camera function. Addressed several issues to improve the gameplay experience. Note that while not specifically...
Video GamesTheSixthAxis

Sea of Thieves: A Pirate’s Life update is out now – see the patch notes here

Season Three of Sea of Thieves is now live, bringing with it the huge new Pirates of the Caribbean crossover event as well as all the new unlocks and time-limited in-game events that you would expect from a new season of the game’s live service. It’s a big download, so while it’s sailing down your internet tubes, let’s dive into the patch notes below!
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

A-Train: All Aboard! Tourism update out now (version 1.1.0)

A new update is available for A-Train: All Aboard! Tourism. Here are the changes listed off by Studio Artdink’s twitter, as translated by Perfectly Nintendo:. More bug fixes, including some for in-game models that could not be included in previous updates;. Adds aircraft warning lights to tall buildings such as...
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Cozy Grove – “Summer Update” out now on Switch (version 2.0.0), patch notes and trailer

A major update has gone live for the life sim game Cozy Grove. Switch players can now access version 2.0.0. Today’s update includes quality of life enhancements, balance changes, and bug fixes. Going into some of the specifics, changes include increasing the stack size limits of various items, increasing the amount of storage available to players early in the game, reducing the difficulty of several quests, and a whole bunch of UI improvements. There are also new features and content.
SoccerTouchArcade

‘Frenzic: Overtime’ Is Out Now on Apple Arcade alongside Updates to ‘All of You’, ‘SongPop Party’ and ‘Charrua Soccer’

I’ve been a huge fan of The Iconfactory since using Twitterrific on a really old iPod touch back in the day so seeing Frenzic: Overtime pop up in the upcoming games list a while ago had me interested right from the get go. Today, the fast-paced puzzler with great visuals has finally arrived on Apple Arcade and it supports Apple Silicon (M1) right from the get go. Your aim in Frenzic: Overtime is to assemble Power Cores for ZAPBOTs quickly. In the current release, the game has over 45 levels and different gameplay modes. You can download it here on Apple Arcade. Charrua Soccer version 7 is now live letting you go to the beach and play soccer. This update brings a new 5v5 mode without fouls and the Summer Beach Cup. You have until July 21 to unlock new original content here. Alike Studio’s All of You gets its first update in nearly half a year bringing in new levels, a solutions book, difficulty adjustments, and more. Gameloft’s SongPoP Party adds new events for the Summer with 2 new characters, 50 new playlists, and various improvements.
Video Gamesmp1st.com

GTFO Devs Confident That Game Will Leave Early Access This Year

It’s been a year and a half since the four-player hardcore co-op action/horror FPS, GTFO entered early access, and while there are still plenty of updates still ahead, developers 10 Chambers feel confident that the game will fully launch this year. In case you haven’t heard yet, there is a...
Video Gamestotalgamingnetwork.com

GTFO Received a Surprise Content Update Today

Players can now explore more of The Complex. Today, 10 Chambers gave GTFO fans a little surprise. And by "little" I mean it's actually quite substantial. They released a new content update today that adds in five new expeditions and a new time-limited horde objective. This update brings the total number of expeditions up to 13 for the game.
Video Gamesgamingtrend.com

Postal 4: No Ragerts’ “Thursday Update” out now

Postal 4: No Ragerts got a surprise update on June 19. This “Thursday Update” adds a new district in the center of town, lots of quality of life changes, more missions, crazy new weapons and more. For a look at the fun to be had, check out the trailer below: