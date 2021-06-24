GTFO Update Rebirth://EXTENDED Out Now; 1.0 to Launch in 2021

I’ve been a huge fan of The Iconfactory since using Twitterrific on a really old iPod touch back in the day so seeing Frenzic: Overtime pop up in the upcoming games list a while ago had me interested right from the get go. Today, the fast-paced puzzler with great visuals has finally arrived on Apple Arcade and it supports Apple Silicon (M1) right from the get go. Your aim in Frenzic: Overtime is to assemble Power Cores for ZAPBOTs quickly. In the current release, the game has over 45 levels and different gameplay modes. You can download it here on Apple Arcade. Charrua Soccer version 7 is now live letting you go to the beach and play soccer. This update brings a new 5v5 mode without fouls and the Summer Beach Cup. You have until July 21 to unlock new original content here. Alike Studio’s All of You gets its first update in nearly half a year bringing in new levels, a solutions book, difficulty adjustments, and more. Gameloft’s SongPoP Party adds new events for the Summer with 2 new characters, 50 new playlists, and various improvements.