Hydrologic Outlook issued for Boone, Cook, De Kalb, DuPage, Ford, Grundy, Iroquois, Kane by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 03:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: Boone; Cook; De Kalb; DuPage; Ford; Grundy; Iroquois; Kane; Kankakee; Kendall; La Salle; Lake; Lee; Livingston; McHenry; Ogle; Will; Winnebago Periods of Heavy Rainfall Tonight through the Weekend with Possible Flooding Multiple rounds of thunderstorms with heavy rainfall are expected over the region through the weekend, primarily tonight through Saturday. Despite dry weather and drought conditions across portions of northern Illinois, river flooding and flash flooding will be possible. Uncertainty is still high regarding the placement of the highest rainfall totals and the extent of the flood threat. Some locations are likely to experience over three inches of rain, and may see more than five inches through Sunday. Drought conditions will reduce the threat of flooding, however rainfall rates in heavy thunderstorms can lead to flash flooding in dry soil conditions, as well as in heavily urbanized or poor drainage locations. If multiple waves of heavy rainfall were to occur in the same locations, dry soil moisture conditions could be overcome and river flooding may materialize. Confidence in the exact location of the heaviest rainfall remains low at this time, and rainfall amounts by next week may vary significantly across short distances. This outlook means that there is the potential for elevated river levels and flooding impacts, but the timing, extent, and severity remain uncertain. Persons with interests along area rivers should closely monitor the latest forecasts.