Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Barron by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 03:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 04:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Barron A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 AM CDT FOR NORTHERN BARRON COUNTY At 359 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Cumberland, or 12 miles west of Rice Lake, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. This severe storm will be near Rice Lake and Cameron around 420 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Cumberland Airport and Rice Lake Airport. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...<50MPH