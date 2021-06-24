Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Benton County, IN

Hydrologic Outlook issued for Benton, Jasper, Lake, Newton, Porter by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-24 04:59:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-24 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: Benton; Jasper; Lake; Newton; Porter Periods of Heavy Rainfall Tonight through the Weekend with Possible Flooding Multiple rounds of thunderstorms with heavy rainfall are expected over the region through the weekend, primarily tonight through Saturday. Despite dry weather and drought conditions across portions of northern Illinois, river flooding and flash flooding will be possible. Uncertainty is still high regarding the placement of the highest rainfall totals and the extent of the flood threat. Some locations are likely to experience over three inches of rain, and may see more than five inches through Sunday. Drought conditions will reduce the threat of flooding, however rainfall rates in heavy thunderstorms can lead to flash flooding in dry soil conditions, as well as in heavily urbanized or poor drainage locations. If multiple waves of heavy rainfall were to occur in the same locations, dry soil moisture conditions could be overcome and river flooding may materialize. Confidence in the exact location of the heaviest rainfall remains low at this time, and rainfall amounts by next week may vary significantly across short distances. This outlook means that there is the potential for elevated river levels and flooding impacts, but the timing, extent, and severity remain uncertain. Persons with interests along area rivers should closely monitor the latest forecasts.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Benton County, IN
County
Porter County, IN
State
Illinois State
City
Jasper, IN
County
Lake County, IN
City
Porter, IN
County
Jasper County, IN
County
Newton County, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drought Conditions#Hydrologic Outlook
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. defends strikes in Iraq, Syria; Iran-backed militias vow revenge

WASHINGTON, June 28 (Reuters) - The United States on Monday strongly defended weekend strikes against Iran-aligned militias but the fighters vowed revenge and both Iraq and Syria condemned the unilateral U.S. air strikes as violations of their sovereignty. The U.S. military said it targeted operational and weapons storage facilities at...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McConnell to Schumer, Pelosi: Don't hold bipartisan bill 'hostage'

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Monday demanded that Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) de-link a bipartisan infrastructure deal from a sweeping Democratic-only bill. McConnell’s statement is the first he’s made since President Biden walked back his pledge that he wouldn’t sign...
PoliticsFox News

Who is Gwen Berry, the Olympic hammer thrower who snubbed the US flag?

The American track and field star who snubbed the national anthem during US Olympic trials over the weekend is an outspoken activist for racial justice — and committed to making her mission "bigger than sports." Gwen Berry, 31, took one of her most high-profile stances yet on Saturday when she...
LawPosted by
CBS News

Juul to pay North Carolina $40 million to settle teen vaping suit

North Carolina has become the first U.S. state to hold Juul Labs accountable for what state officials say was the e-cigarette maker's role in encouraging vaping among young people. North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein on Monday announced a settlement with Juul under which the company will pay $40 million...