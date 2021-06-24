Cancel
Cisco, Vodafone Idea target network efficiency boost

By Justin Springham
mobileworldlive.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVodafone Idea tapped Cisco for network automation systems, seeking to boost user experience and accelerate the launch of new services on its 4G and future 5G networks. Cisco explained the pair are working on the design and construction of a 5G-ready architecture using its fully virtualised Ultra Packet Core, which includes automation and analytics functionality to accelerate time to market of 4G, 5G, cloud and IoT services.

