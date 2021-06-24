Lack of Health Insurance continues to increase among Arkansas’s children
LITTLE ROCK — The number of Arkansas’s children going without health insurance surged dramatically between 2018 and 2019, continuing a troubling decline in children’s health care coverage. Arkansas has also seen an increase in the percentage of low-birth-weight babies and in the child and teen death rate over the past decade. That’s according to the 2021 KIDS COUNT® Data Book, a 50-state report of recent household data developed by the Annie E. Casey Foundation analyzing how families have fared between the Great Recession and the COVID-19 crisis.www.starheraldnews.com