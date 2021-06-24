5 Concerts I Am Looking Forward to Post-COVID-19

Put these five concerts on your calendar for the summer, fall, and winter!. Pitbull: My bawdy is overdue for some dancing and booty-shaking. Being in quarantine lockdown has been great for my extroverted introverted heart, but not for my butt and my gut! I gotta lose some of this extra weight I've put on during the pandemic, and there's no better way than to lose weight with dancing at a Pitbull concert. He's coming to the Toyota Center in September but the tickets go on sale June 25th!