South Africa refuses Karpowership environmental authorisations

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

JOHANNESBURG, June 24 (Reuters) - South Africa’s environment department said on Thursday that it had refused applications by Karpowership for environmental authorisations for three gas-to-power projects.

In March, the government selected three Karpowership projects among preferred bidders in an emergency power tender. A company that lost out subsequently challenged the tender results in court, and environmental activists have expressed opposition to the Karpowership projects. (Reporting by Alexander Winning)

