The bodies of at least 600 people were found at the site of a former Catholic residential school for indigenous children, a Canadian tribe said Thursday. Using ground-penetrating radar, a search of the Marieval Indian Residential School site in Saskatchewan resulted in 751 "hits," according to Cowessess First Nation Chief Cadmus Delorme. That indicates at least 600 bodies were buried there, as radar operators say equipment could give results with a margin of error of 10%, the Associated Press reported.