LOS ANGELES, CA – America’s Frontline Doctors released the following statement today in response to the announcement by the Centers for Disease Control that they will hold a June 18th emergency meeting of The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practice (ACIP) to address increased rates of inflammation of the heart muscle and heart lining after COVID-19 vaccination, particularly in young people. In a June 10th meeting the CDC disclosed, as of May 31, 475 cases of myocarditis/pericarditis were reported to VAERS of Americans age 30 and younger. The conditions called myocarditis and pericarditis can cause permanent heart damage. AFLDS is currently suing the Dept. of Health and Human Services to prevent additional emergency use authorizations of COVID-19 vaccines.