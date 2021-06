Australian rider Jack Haig will lead the Bahrain Victorious team at the Tour de France with close support from Spaniard Pello Bilbao and Dutchman Wout Poels, the team announced on Friday. The 27-year-old Haig has been in solid form this season, finishing seventh in the Paris-Nice and fifth in the Criterium Dauphine. Poels and Bilbao will support in the mountains while for the flat stages, Haig will be able to call on experienced road captain Marco Haller and 22-year-old sprinter Fred Wright.