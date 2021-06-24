Cancel
Chico, CA

Letter: Safe Chico is hurtful to Chico

By Letters to the Editor
Chico Enterprise-Record
 4 days ago

I hope the small-minded and mean-spirited “Safe Chico” cadre takes a long, hard look at themselves. Figuring the only way to mitigate the blight of homelessness here is to “get them gone!” is questionable in a democracy. Trying to force their nemesis, Scott Huber, off the Chico City Council over his out-of-state summer job with the Wyoming Forest Services (even though he’d attend City Council meetings during that time) is questionable. To hound Scott, his family members and his out-of-state employer through social media and letters threatens the Huber family’s peace of mind and financial stability … and is unconscionable.

www.chicoer.com
