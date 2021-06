It’s a gloriously sunny morning in Rome. You’re standing at the counter of one of the most beloved and bustling panetterie in town amongst a hodgepodge of first-time tourists and Italian regulars, who sip in and slip and out like a well-oiled espresso machine. A frothy cappuccino is set down on the bar while a maritozzo is simultaneously handed to you by the busy barista. You marvel for a moment at its simplicity and structure, the detectably warm, soft, yet impossibly sturdy bun, enveloping an unfathomable amount of barely-sweet whipped cream. Consuming this confection would be a daunting feat to some, but not for pastry chef Hana Quon. This very experience ignited her desire to create and share maritozzi with Americans at Boston patisserie Café Madeleine.