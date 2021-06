These days, you can stream media on practically any device that connects to the internet, from “smart” TVs to gaming consoles. But when it comes to devices dedicated to streaming, Roku is one of the biggest players on the market, offering a variety of inexpensive devices, TVs, and boxes that can play app-based media. The spectrum of Roku devices, of which there are many, can be overwhelming if you’re new to the brand’s products, so we’re breaking down all the top Roku devices, their capabilities, and what you can expect to pay. Here’s what you need to know before switching to Roku in 2021.