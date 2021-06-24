RIP Sivan: National-Award Winning Cinematographer, Dies at 89 Due to Cardiac Arrest

The early mentor of acclaimed film cinematographer Santosh Sivan his father popularly known as Sivan passed away here, Thursday, according to family sources. He had fallen down in his house, here, and was hospitalised, when he suffered a cardiac arrest and passed away. The 89-year-old, who began his studio — Sivan Studio in the heart of the state capital, began his career as a still photographer more than six decades ago and his studio has been the hub of all cultural activities over the years. Dennis Joseph Dies at 63; Ace Malayalam Scriptwriter Was Known for His Works in Nirakkoottu and Rajavinte Makan.