Trae Young scores 48 points to lead Hawks to Game 1 win

By Donald Langer
wmleader.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE — Trae Young remains as poised as ever in hostile environments in his first postseason. Young scored 48 points, Clint Capela converted a go-ahead putback with 29.8 seconds left and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Milwaukee Bucks 116-113 on Wednesday night to open the Eastern Conference finals. The Hawks...

wmleader.com
MILWAUKEE - Steph Curry has mastered the shimmy after a made shot. Atlanta's Trae Young took the shimmy to the next level by doing it before a made 3-pointer. Nearing the end of the third quarter Wednesday, Young crossed up Jrue Holiday and found himself so wide open for a 3-pointer that he paused, surveyed the scene, did a little shoulder shimmy and left it fly. Count it.