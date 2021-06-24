Cancel
NBA

Giannis Antetokounmpo not upset about Trae Young’s shimmy: ‘He’s just having fun’

By Donald Langer
wmleader.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrae Young was the talk of NBA Twitter on Wednesday night, as the Hawks star exploded for a playoff career-high 48 points in Atlanta’s 116-113 win over Milwaukee. But did Young enjoy his impressive Eastern Conference finals performance just a little too much?. No, he did not because sports are...

Trae Young
Giannis Antetokounmpo
