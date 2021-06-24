What's the Buzz: Vikings and firemen rule the weekend

What a difference a year makes. From almost everything being canceled to not being able to choose what festival to attend, we’ve come a long way. Make the most of the summer and spend your day with friends, family and even co-workers at any number of events. If you feel like venturing out, I’ll be highlighting attractions, activities, and festivals right here every week. From local music and shows to options for those of you who don’t mind traveling a bit, there’s something for everyone. Be sure to check all activities, as cancellations can occur. The events listed are for June 24 - July 3.