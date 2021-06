The Phillies are shuffling up their bullpen. It’s about time, since the Phillies bullpen has been notably struggling for a while. In doing so, Hector Neris will be relieved of his closer role. Additionally, Jose Alvarado will take on the new role. Hector Neris has been the team’s primary option in save opportunities but he’s been tagged for six runs scored over his past five outings. Furthermore, Neris blew a one-run lead in the ninth inning of Nationals series. This isn’t a new problem just one that had no viable solution, at the time. Girardi is hoping that Alvardo could be that solution.