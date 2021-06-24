Cancel
POTUS

Go Joe: Homeowners and Children to Receive New Stimulus Payments

National Interest
National Interest
Ethen Kim Lieser

From petitions to surveys and polls, what cash-hungry Americans say they desperately want is another round or two of coronavirus stimulus checks.

Here's What You Need to Remember: For those Americans who have fallen behind on their mortgages, be aware that eligible homeowners can tap into the nearly $10 billion Homeowners Assistance Fund (HAF), which provides direct cash payments to states, territories, and tribes to financially support their respective property owners.

Although the White House and Congress have stayed mostly silent on the issue, do know that President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan is still in the process of disbursing other “stimulus” payments to struggling Americans—and more will be on the way in the coming weeks.

In recent days, perhaps the most talked-about government-issued cash windfall is from the expanded child tax credits , which will allow eligible parents to collect as much as $3,600 per year for a child under the age of six and up to $3,000 for children between ages six and seventeen. This all means that a $250 or a $300 direct cash payment for each child will head into the bank accounts or mailboxes of parents beginning July 15 every month till the end of 2021.

According to the Internal Revenue Service , an estimated eighty percent of all eligible households will receive their monthly payments via direct deposit because they already have their necessary information on file at the tax agency. For those who don’t, they need to enter their information on a portal designed for the credits or file a tax extension and complete their returns by October 15.

Another potentially sizeable payment is from the tax refunds from 2020 unemployment benefits . Earlier this month, the tax agency began rolling out nearly three million refunds to eligible individuals, and there is chatter that another batch could be released in the coming days.

“The IRS plans to issue the next set of refunds in mid-June,” the agency writes. “The review of returns and processing corrections will continue during the summer as the IRS continues to review the simplest returns and then turns to more complex returns.”

For those Americans who have fallen behind on their mortgages, be aware that eligible homeowners can tap into the nearly $10 billion Homeowners Assistance Fund (HAF), which provides direct cash payments to states, territories, and tribes to financially support their respective property owners.

“The purpose of the Homeowner Assistance Fund is to prevent mortgage delinquencies and defaults, foreclosures, loss of utilities or home energy services, and displacement of homeowners experiencing financial hardship after January 21, 2020,” the Treasury Department says on its website . “Funds from the HAF may be used for assistance with mortgage payments, homeowner’s insurance, utility payments, and other specified purposes.”

Also, know that help is out there for renters as well. The government has already earmarked $46 billion for this endeavor, and eligible Americans could potentially be on the receiving end of $25,000 to cover both missed and future rent for up to eighteen months.

Ethen Kim Lieser is a Minneapolis-based Science and Tech Editor who has held posts at Google, The Korea Herald, Lincoln Journal Star, AsianWeek, and Arirang TV. Follow or contact him on LinkedIn . This article first appeared earlier this year.

Image: Reuters

National Interest

National Interest

POTUSCBS News

IRS now sending millions more additional stimulus checks

The IRS said it is continuing to distribute federal stimulus checks to eligible Americans, with another 2.3 million payments issued last week. Some of those payments include "plus-up" adjustments for people who received less money than they were entitled to in earlier checks. The latest round of payments is part...
POTUSCNBC

Parents anxiously await the start of monthly child tax credit payments

In just a few weeks, millions of families will start to receive monthly payments from the federal government through its new, expanded child tax credit. For Marla Snead, 52, the money will mean the world. Snead and her youngest daughter, Carlee, 14, live in Chesapeake, West Virginia – her eldest,...
Denver, COPosted by
Newsweek

Fourth Stimulus Check Update: $2,000 Monthly Payment Petition Hits 2.4 Million Signatures

A petition for monthly stimulus checks surpassed 2.4 million signatures on Thursday, putting it only about 600,000 signatures away from its target goal of 3 million. Stephanie Bonin, a Denver restaurant owner, started the petition last year when the pandemic forced the closure of businesses across the country. It's had a steady stream of supporters and despite states reopening businesses and lifting restrictions, people continue to sign the petition that urges Congress to take additional action.
Hartford, CTPosted by
Hartford Courant

CRT offering help for Hartford area homeowners struggling with mortgage payments

Low-income homeowners who’ve been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic can get help with mortgage payments, thanks to the Community Renewal Team, the Hartford-based community action agency. CRT is offering grants that can cover four months of payments of as much as $2,000 per month, and can be used for two months of current payments and up to two months of payments that are in arrears. With ...
Personal FinanceFort Worth Star-Telegram

Monday is the last day to opt out of the first child tax credit payment. What to know

Families who want to receive the full child tax credit as a lump sum need to opt out of monthly payments Monday. The temporarily enhanced child tax credits provide eligible families with up to $3,600 per child in benefits over the course of a year. The first half of the credits will go out as monthly payments of up to $300 through the end of the year, and the second half can be claimed when filing income taxes for 2021.
Personal FinanceWSET

New stimulus payments are coming in one month. Find out how much you'll get.

BALTIMORE (WBFF) - Millions of Americans are about to get new stimulus payments. They will be arriving in people's bank accounts and mailboxes. The payments will arrive regularly - on the 15th of each month, starting in July. It is the first part of the expanded Federal Child Tax Credit that was increased up to $3,600 for each eligible child. Families will get $250 to $300 per child, per month, until the end of the year.