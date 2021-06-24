This 10-Story Apartment Building Was Set Up In Just A Day

Enter through a leaded glass accent front door and say WOW! This home has everything on your list for your dream home! This beauty w/ open plan concept has vaulted ceilings & a loft! It features a Great Rm w/Firepl, bookcase under the open stair rail, recessed lights, laminate floors,open to Dining Rm w/double drs to the triple 40x30 deck.Kitchen w/pantry, ceramic tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances. The Washer/Dryer,Refrigerator stay! A French door leads to the 25X24 Rec Rm which is amazing & is ready for your pool table, or gaming station! There is a wet bar with serving bar & cabinets! Display your favorite wine glasses on the overhead wine rack, & your bottles or decor on the glass shelves! Heated & cooled by a split unit HVAC. A wood accent wall enhances this room w/vaulted ceiling & ceiling fan. There is a first floor bedrm w/full bath beside, & 2 additional bedrms upstairs. The primary rm upstairs has two closets, & full bath attached, w/crown molding. The open loft has space for a desk or accent piece. Laminate Floors, except the Baths, Kit & Rec Rm. Lot of specialty lighting. Closets and storage everywhere! Crown molding too. 24X12 Storage Bldg!