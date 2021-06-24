Cancel
This 10-Story Apartment Building Was Set Up In Just A Day

By Mikelle Leow
Design Taxi
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne day, passersby were just staring at bare ground. The next, the premise was taken over by a whole 10-story building. The speedy build was completed by Chinese manufacturing company BROAD Group at its headquarters in Changsha, China. The entire apartment block, called the Living Building, was realized in just 28 hours and 45 minutes using modular steel units.

designtaxi.com
