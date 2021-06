We're starting off gameday by celebrating a BIMBO Birthday for Head Coach Jim Curtin!. Curtin, who has been the head coach of the Union since 2014, has guided the team to new achievements and records. This past season, Curtin led the club to their first ever MLS Supporters’ Shield with a 14-4-5 record. The club also became the only team in MLS history to win every home match in a single season (9-0-0) and ended the year with the fewest goals allowed in MLS, as well the fewest goals allowed in a single season in Union history. The season culminated with Curtin being named the 2020 Sigi Schmid MLS Coach Of The Year, the first time a Union head coach has won the award.