Why Small Business Should Care about Global Minimum Tax

I recently spoke at an event about small business. In my talk, I discussed the importance of having relationships with your competitors — an entrepreneurial experience I found to be particularly helpful. Years ago, I operated a Sears dealer store and I was in a friendly competition with the owner of an appliance store in town. I was able to refer people to his store if an item I had was back ordered or I did not have anything comparable to sell to the customer. By doing this, I put the customer first, which helped me build loyalty.