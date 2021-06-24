Cancel
Income Tax

Why Small Business Should Care about Global Minimum Tax

By LJ Suzuki
Inc.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany entrepreneurs shrug and say, "Global Minimum Tax is a big corporation problem. It doesn't apply to me." This is an overly simplistic view of a global economic issue and putting your head in the sand does your small business no favors. Global tax policy will impact different small businesses in different ways, and as a Fractional CFO I see a minimum tax as both a threat and opportunity. Will you be prepared to navigate the impact to your business?

Economykelo.com

Argentina says 15% global minimum corporate tax rate ‘too low’

PARIS (Reuters) – A G7 proposal for a global minimum tax rate of 15% is too low and a rate of at least 21% is needed, Argentina’s finance minister said on Monday, leading a push by some developing countries to strike a better deal for their economies. Finance ministers from...
Economythebftonline.com

Editorial: Historic global minimum corporate tax rate welcomed

The recent announcement by the Finance Ministers of the G7 countries pushing for a global corporate minimum tax of 15 percent has received the tacit endorsement of Ghana’s Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta. The Group of Seven said it would back a minimum global corporation tax rate of at least 15...
Bridgeport, CThamlethub.com

Why Small Businesses Matter in Bridgeport: Idoni Management

Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Idoni Management!. Four questions...
Softwareresidencestyle.com

Why Should Retail Startups Care About Facilities Management?

While facilities management can be somewhat similar for different kinds of buildings, specific industries like retail face unique facilities management challenges. For example, grocery stores and supermarkets will need to focus on keeping customer-facing areas up to par by maintaining hygiene and cleanliness. Additionally, proper maintenance of essential assets and places like refrigerators, cold storage, light bulbs, HVAC, and other critical equipment, is crucial to retail survival.
Personal Financewnax.com

CPA Working To Get Global Minimum Tax In Legislation

The G-7 Finance Ministers announced they back the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development’s efforts to adopt a Global Minimum Tax. Coalition for a Prosperous America’s CEO Michael Stumo says that’s a good first step in keeping companies from hiding their profits and not paying their fair share of taxes. He says those companies need to be taxed where they sell.
Worldaljazeerah.info

What is the G-7's Global Minimum Tax, and How Could it Affect China?

What is the G7’s global minimum tax, and how could it affect China?. The global minimum tax rate aims to clamp down on tax evasion and prevent countries competing by offering lower taxes to attract multinationals Beijing has not released an official position on the reform, but Hong Kong has acknowledged changes to the global tax regime might restrain the city.
TechnologyPosted by
HackerNoon

Why Businesses Should Invest in VoIP Technology

VoIP has now become the standard form of voice communications for businesses around the world. This is because it brings many benefits over traditional phone systems, including lower equipment costs, lower call rates, and less maintenance. According to a report by Finances Online, you can save approximately 90% on all...
Small BusinessSalt Lake Tribune

Tarek Mango: Small business should embrace this climate solution

As debate heats up in Washington over how to meet ambitious climate goals, it’s essential that the voice of small business is heard. In Utah and across America, small businesses stand ready to do our part to reduce emissions. But we need a climate strategy that strengthens the economy as we protect the environment.
Technologyjournalofaccountancy.com

Understanding the global minimum tax and the growing risk of ransomware

The G7 announced a framework for a global minimum tax last week. In this episode, Amy Wang Miller, CPA, J.D., senior manager with the AICPA’s Tax Policy & Advocacy team, explains what the framework means, what accounting and finance professionals can expect next, and what the future of a global minimum tax looks like.
Small Businesskomando.com

5 leadership secrets every small business owner should know

Owning a small business is never easy. There are challenges around every corner, not all of them financial in nature. Managing employees, balancing the books and keeping up with new business trends can be overwhelming for any business owner. Thankfully, there are many other business owners out there who have...
Small Businessbusinessingmag.com

Facts about Bookkeeping for Small Businesses

From taxation to profit and loss analysis, bookkeeping is an essential activity irrespective of business size. While giant businesses employ professional services such as https://rooks.co/, small businesses often neglect this aspect and bear the brunt. If you are a business owner who is clueless about bookkeeping for small businesses, this...
Small BusinessPosted by
DFW Community News

Why you should be friendly with your business competitors

I recently spoke at an event about small business. In my talk, I discussed the importance of having relationships with your competitors — an entrepreneurial experience I found to be particularly helpful. Years ago, I operated a Sears dealer store and I was in a friendly competition with the owner of an appliance store in town. I was able to refer people to his store if an item I had was back ordered or I did not have anything comparable to sell to the customer. By doing this, I put the customer first, which helped me build loyalty.
mymcmedia.org

Blog: Tax Considerations When Selling Your Small Business

Selling a small to medium-sized business is a complex venture, and many business owners are not aware of the tax consequences. If you’re thinking about selling your business the first step is to consult a competent tax professional. You will need to make sure your financials in order, obtain an accurate business valuation to determine how much your business is worth (and what the listing price might be) and develop a tax planning strategy to minimize capital gains and other taxes to maximize your profits from the sale.
Income Taxlegalzoom.com

How to File Business Taxes for Your Small Business

Entrepreneurship comes with many responsibilities—including filing business taxes. Here's what you need to know about tax filing for your small business. Around 400,000 small businesses start up each year, and along with selling their product or service, new business owners face new tax filing requirements. There are various ways to file business taxes, depending on whether the business is structured as a pass-through business or incorporated.
Small Businessfundbox.com

Small Business Tax Guide on Business Expenses

Now that most of you have paid your taxes, you probably realize you need to be better prepared for the next tax season—including having a better handle on your business expenses. With companies still picking up the pieces after the pandemic and the subsequent economic slowdown, being on top of your financial matters has never been so important. Here’s a quick look at the business expenses that are deductible for 2021, what’s not deductible, and some tips on how to track your business expenses.
Personal Financethepaypers.com

Stripe launches Stripe Tax to simplify global tax compliance for businesses

Stripe has launched Stripe Tax to help businesses automatically calculate and collect sales tax, value-added tax (VAT), and goods and services tax (GST) in over 30 countries. According to the press release, Stripe Tax automates tax calculation and collection for transactions on Stripe, tells businesses where they need to collect taxes, and creates comprehensive reports to make filing taxes easy. The initiative comes as businesses face significant opportunity costs in becoming compliant, but also maintaining a compliant setup globally. As a result, two-thirds of businesses say managing tax compliance holds back their growth, with a majority saying they would launch more products and expand into more countries if relieved of the burden.