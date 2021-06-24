Why Small Business Should Care about Global Minimum Tax
Many entrepreneurs shrug and say, "Global Minimum Tax is a big corporation problem. It doesn't apply to me." This is an overly simplistic view of a global economic issue and putting your head in the sand does your small business no favors. Global tax policy will impact different small businesses in different ways, and as a Fractional CFO I see a minimum tax as both a threat and opportunity. Will you be prepared to navigate the impact to your business?www.inc.com