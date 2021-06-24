Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Audubon County, IA

Special Weather Statement issued for Audubon, Boone, Calhoun, Carroll, Crawford, Dallas, Greene by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-24 02:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Audubon; Boone; Calhoun; Carroll; Crawford; Dallas; Greene; Guthrie; Webster Line of Storms with Gusty Winds and Frequent Lightning At 357 AM CDT, the automated weather stations reported strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles south of Lakeside to 8 miles south of Black Hawk Lake to near Audubon. Movement was east at 40 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Fort Dodge, Carroll, Perry, Jefferson, Adel, Sac City, Audubon, Rockwell City, Guthrie Center, Ogden, Lake City, Manson, Dallas Center, Manning, Coon Rapids, Glidden, Lake View, Panora, Gowrie and Lake Panorama. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 AM CDT for central and west central Iowa.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake City, IA
County
Carroll County, IA
City
Greene, IA
City
Lake View, IA
City
Melcher-dallas, IA
City
Perry, IA
County
Guthrie County, IA
City
Boone, IA
City
Audubon, IA
County
Boone County, IA
City
Ogden, IA
City
Coon Rapids, IA
City
Glidden, IA
City
Adel, IA
County
Greene County, IA
City
Sac City, IA
County
Dallas County, IA
County
Calhoun County, IA
City
Webster, IA
State
Iowa State
County
Audubon County, IA
City
Carroll, IA
City
Jefferson, IA
City
Fort Dodge, IA
City
Manson, IA
City
Dallas, IA
City
Guthrie Center, IA
City
Rockwell City, IA
City
Dallas Center, IA
County
Crawford County, IA
County
Webster County, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. defends strikes in Iraq, Syria; Iran-backed militias vow revenge

WASHINGTON, June 28 (Reuters) - The United States on Monday strongly defended weekend strikes against Iran-aligned militias but the fighters vowed revenge and both Iraq and Syria condemned the unilateral U.S. air strikes as violations of their sovereignty. The U.S. military said it targeted operational and weapons storage facilities at...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McConnell to Schumer, Pelosi: Don't hold bipartisan bill 'hostage'

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Monday demanded that Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) de-link a bipartisan infrastructure deal from a sweeping Democratic-only bill. McConnell’s statement is the first he’s made since President Biden walked back his pledge that he wouldn’t sign...
PoliticsFox News

Who is Gwen Berry, the Olympic hammer thrower who snubbed the US flag?

The American track and field star who snubbed the national anthem during US Olympic trials over the weekend is an outspoken activist for racial justice — and committed to making her mission "bigger than sports." Gwen Berry, 31, took one of her most high-profile stances yet on Saturday when she...
LawPosted by
CBS News

Juul to pay North Carolina $40 million to settle teen vaping suit

North Carolina has become the first U.S. state to hold Juul Labs accountable for what state officials say was the e-cigarette maker's role in encouraging vaping among young people. North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein on Monday announced a settlement with Juul under which the company will pay $40 million...