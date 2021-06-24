Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beaver County, UT

Red Flag Warning issued for Color Country West Desert, Mojave Desert by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-24 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-24 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are imminent. A combination of lightning...dry fuel conditions...and gusty microburst winds will create favorable conditions for new fire starts and extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Color Country West Desert; Mojave Desert RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR DRY THUNDERSTORMS AND GUSTY OUTFLOW WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 495 AND 497 The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a Red Flag Warning for dry thunderstorms and gusty outflow winds, which is in effect from noon today to 9 PM MDT this evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 495 Color Country West Desert and Fire Weather Zone 497 Mojave Desert. * THUNDERSTORMS...Isolated to widely scattered dry thunderstorms are expected to develop this afternoon and evening. * OUTFLOW WINDS...Any thunderstorms will bring the threat of strong and erratic outflow winds. * IMPACTS...Critical fire weather conditions are expected. Any new fire starts could spread rapidly.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Beaver County, UT
City
Salt Lake City, UT
County
Iron County, UT
County
Washington County, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mojave Desert#Extreme Weather#Color Country West Desert
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Desert
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. defends strikes in Iraq, Syria; Iran-backed militias vow revenge

WASHINGTON, June 28 (Reuters) - The United States on Monday strongly defended weekend strikes against Iran-aligned militias but the fighters vowed revenge and both Iraq and Syria condemned the unilateral U.S. air strikes as violations of their sovereignty. The U.S. military said it targeted operational and weapons storage facilities at...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McConnell to Schumer, Pelosi: Don't hold bipartisan bill 'hostage'

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Monday demanded that Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) de-link a bipartisan infrastructure deal from a sweeping Democratic-only bill. McConnell’s statement is the first he’s made since President Biden walked back his pledge that he wouldn’t sign...
PoliticsFox News

Who is Gwen Berry, the Olympic hammer thrower who snubbed the US flag?

The American track and field star who snubbed the national anthem during US Olympic trials over the weekend is an outspoken activist for racial justice — and committed to making her mission "bigger than sports." Gwen Berry, 31, took one of her most high-profile stances yet on Saturday when she...
LawPosted by
CBS News

Juul to pay North Carolina $40 million to settle teen vaping suit

North Carolina has become the first U.S. state to hold Juul Labs accountable for what state officials say was the e-cigarette maker's role in encouraging vaping among young people. North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein on Monday announced a settlement with Juul under which the company will pay $40 million...