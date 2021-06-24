20 Pretty Nails Ideas You Will Want to Try

Nail art is a wonderful way to express yourself and share the things you love. It is also a fantastic chance to add color to your look, have some fun and let your creativity shine. Just like having a perfect head of hair and makeup, having nails that look great makes you feel good, and these pretty nail ideas will inspire you. From soft and dreamy pastel clouds to bright rainbows or color block nails, there are many options to choose from, depending on the occasion and your style preference. Pick from a wide range of colors, some bold, others muted, and have fun creating different images and practicing your skill level. Plus, there is something for nails of all shapes and lengths. So keep scrolling to find the best artwork for your next manicure.