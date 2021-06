GRAND RAPIDS — Known for its pitching and defense, Buchanan let its bats do the talking in the Division 3 quarterfinals against No. 5-ranked Central Montcalm. The Bucks (35-4) scored early and often on their way to an 11-2 rout of the Green Hornets, which earned them a spot in the semifinal at 3 p.m. at Michigan State University against Sterling-Standish (32-11) Friday.