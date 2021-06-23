Cancel
Buying Cars

2014 Moonlight White INFINITI QX80

Roanoke Times
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMoonlight White 2014 INFINITI QX80 4WD 7-Speed Automatic 5.6L V8. * JD Power Initial Quality Study (IQS) Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags and $599 PROCESSING FEE. Reviews:. * This is not complicated: room for eight, can tow a good-sized...

roanoke.com
#Infiniti Qx80
Cars
Buying Cars
Carsautotrader.com

2022 Infiniti QX60 Arrives With Elevated Style

The 2022 Infiniti QX60’s styling updates transform it from wallflower to budding style icon as part of the 3-row SUV’s redesign. The new QX60 remains a dressed-up relative to the similarly reworked 2022 Nissan Pathfinder, but it has its own style with the brand’s wide grille, pinched headlights, and a unique two-tone roof paint option.
CarsPistonheads

Infiniti Q50S | High Mile Club

Though 'you don't know what you've got until it's gone' might be a bit strong for the public's view of Infiniti, it could be argued that Nissan's luxury offshoot is more interesting with the cars no longer on sale in the UK. There's the would have, could have, should have discussion to have about the brand - remember the Vettel Edition FX50? And how cool would the Q50 Eau Rouge have been? - as well as the intrigue of tremendously cheap used examples. Buying cars from a defunct brand always carries an element of risk, though which better than a sub-division of Nissan?
Carsgmauthority.com

2022 Infiniti QX60 Revealed As Cadillac XT6 Rival

Infiniti has unveiled the all-new 2022 Infiniti QX60, a three-row luxury SUV set to rival the Cadillac XT6. Outside, the 2022 Infiniti QX60 features new styling punctuated by an origami-inspired mesh grille and “digital piano key” LED lighting as standard. There’s also an available color-contrast roof, while 20-inch machine-finish alloy wheels are offered on most trim levels.
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2014 Oxford White Ford F-150

Oxford White exterior and Steel Gray interior, STX trim. Nice, GREAT MILES 47,665! 4x4, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, Alloy Wheels, TRAILER TOW PACKAGE, ENGINE: 5.0L V8 FFV, Tow Hitch, New Tires. SEE MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. 4x4, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Electronic Stability Control,...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2018 Black Obsidian INFINITI Q50

Nice, GREAT MILES 23,430! Heated Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, All Wheel Drive, Back-Up Camera, Dual Zone A/C, CD Player, iPod/MP3 Input, [L93] ALL WEATHER PACKAGE (L93), [B92] SPLASH GUARDS, Turbo Charged, Alloy Wheels AND MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Sunroof, All Wheel Drive, Back-Up Camera, Turbocharged, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels,...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2021 Frostbite Dodge Challenger

NAV, Heated Seats, Onboard Communications System, Keyless Start, Apple CarPlay, Smart Device Integration, Dual Zone A/C, DRIVER CONVENIENCE GROUP, TECHNOLOGY GROUP. R/T Scat Pack Widebody trim, Frostbite exterior. READ MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C, Smart Device...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2021 Platinum White Pearl Honda Pilot

3rd row seats: split-bench, 4.33 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7 Speakers, A/V remote: CabinControl, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Forward collision: Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW mitigation, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) active, Leather Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: 215-Watt Audio System, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Sun blinds, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, and Wheels: 20" Exclusive Black-Painted Alloy.
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2015 Summit White Chevrolet Equinox

Nice. EPA 29 MPG Hwy/20 MPG City! CD Player, Back-Up Camera, WiFi Hotspot, Onboard Communications System, All Wheel Drive, TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC WITH.. ENGINE, 2.4L DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI (SP... Aluminum Wheels READ MORE!. SHELOR VALUE. FOR A FREE VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT 24/7, VISIT WWW.SHELOR.COM! Call 1-866-743-5671 for More Information. Cheap...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2021 Graywood Metallic Chevrolet Tahoe

Moonroof, Heated Leather Seats, Third Row Seat, ENGINE, 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8, TRANSMISSION, 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC, Power Liftgate, SEATS, SECOND ROW BUCKET, MANUAL, 4x4. LT trim, GRAYWOOD METALLIC exterior and JET BLACK interior. AND MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Leather Seating, Third Row Seat, 4x4, Power Liftgate, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Running...
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

2022 Infiniti QX60 Could Get More Engine Options Soon

After several teasers showed off a luxurious new interior and a new nine-speed transmission with improved towing capacity, the 2022 Infiniti QX60 has finally arrived for the US market. As Infiniti's best-selling model, this vehicle is crucial to the company's success. As with the previous QX60, this second-generation model is closely related to the Nissan Pathfinder, including the platform and engine.
Buying CarsThe Car Connection

2022 INFINITI QX60

The redesigned 2022 Infiniti QX60 goes on sale this fall. The 2022 Infiniti QX60 Autograph tops the lineup, but the technology upgrades need more differentiation from the Pathfinder. What kind of vehicle is the 2022 Infiniti QX60? What does it compare to?. The redesigned 2022 Infiniti QX60 is a three-row...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2017 Ebony Twilight Metallic GMC Acadia

Great Shape, GREAT MILES 55,147! EPA 25 MPG Hwy/18 MPG City! Sunroof, NAV, Heated Seats, 3rd Row Seat, Power Liftgate, Quad Seats, All Wheel Drive, Alloy Wheels, Tow Hitch, ENGINE, 3.6L V6, SIDI, DOHC, TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE SEE MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Third Row Seat, All Wheel Drive, Quad Bucket Seats,...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2015 Siren Red Tintcoat Chevrolet Cruze

Nice. EPA 38 MPG Hwy/26 MPG City! Turbo Charged, Alloy Wheels, ENGINE, ECOTEC TURBO 1.4L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING DOHC 4-CYLINDER SEQUENTIAL MFI, WiFi Hotspot, Onboard Communications System, iPod/MP3 Input, TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE CLICK ME!. SHELOR VALUE. FOR A FREE VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT 24/7, VISIT WWW.SHELOR.COM! Call 1-866-743-5671 for More Information. Auction...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2017 Electric Storm Blue Toyota RAV4

Very Good Conditon. Electric Storm Blue exterior and Ash interior. Moonroof, CD Player, Bluetooth, Lane Keeping Assist, Dual Zone A/C, iPod/MP3 Input, Aluminum Wheels, CARPET MAT PACKAGE, Back-Up Camera, All Wheel Drive SEE MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Sunroof, All Wheel Drive, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels,...
RetailRoanoke Times

2021 Currant Red Kia Forte

Very Nice, ONLY 2,462 Miles! PRICED TO MOVE $3,200 below J.D. Power Retail!, FUEL EFFICIENT 40 MPG Hwy/29 MPG City! Apple CarPlay, Smart Device Integration, Lane Keeping Assist, Bluetooth, Alloy Wheels, Back-Up Camera CLICK NOW!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Apple CarPlay, Smart Device Integration,...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2017 Polished Metal Metallic Honda Civic Hatchback

PRICE DROP FROM $25,489, FUEL EFFICIENT 40 MPG Hwy/31 MPG City! Polished Metal Metallic exterior and Black interior. Nice, GREAT MILES 43,757! iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Back-Up Camera, Aluminum Wheels, Turbo Charged, New Tires. READ MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Back-Up Camera, Turbocharged, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player,...
CarsRoanoke Times

2019 Black Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Nice, GREAT MILES 21,481! Hitch, CHEVYTEC SPRAY-ON BEDLINER, BLACK WITH CHEVROLET LOGO, INFOTAINMENT PACKAGE, Bed Liner, Back-Up Camera, 4x4, Aluminum Wheels, TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER, INTEGRATED, ENGINE, 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 READ MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. 4x4, Back-Up Camera, Trailer Hitch, Aluminum Wheels. Rear Air, Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry, Heated Mirrors, Electronic...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2021 Cherry Red Tintcoat Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD

CHERRY RED TINTCOAT exterior and GIDEON / VERY DARK ATMOSPHERE interior, LT trim. 4x4, Alloy Wheels, Tow Hitch, Smart Device Integration, WiFi Hotspot, Onboard Communications System, LPO, BLACK WORK STEP, ENGINE, 6.6L V8 SEE MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. 4x4, Onboard Communications System, Trailer Hitch, Chrome Wheels, WiFi Hotspot, Smart Device...