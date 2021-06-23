2014 Moonlight White INFINITI QX80

Though 'you don't know what you've got until it's gone' might be a bit strong for the public's view of Infiniti, it could be argued that Nissan's luxury offshoot is more interesting with the cars no longer on sale in the UK. There's the would have, could have, should have discussion to have about the brand - remember the Vettel Edition FX50? And how cool would the Q50 Eau Rouge have been? - as well as the intrigue of tremendously cheap used examples. Buying cars from a defunct brand always carries an element of risk, though which better than a sub-division of Nissan?