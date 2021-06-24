Cancel
Sarasota, FL

Top 10 arts events for Sarasota-Manatee: June 24-30

Herald Tribune
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAudiences have a chance to help choreographers in the development of new work in Sarasota Contemporary Dance’s In the Round series. It provides a place for rising choreographers selected by the SCD artistic staff and company members to try out a work in progress during the SCD Summer Intensive. After the performance, audience members are invited to give feedback. This month’s choreographers are Marisol Rosa of Bradenton, Justice Rodriguez of Miami, Dara Nicole Capley of Boston and Sea Lee of Saraota. Their work will be seen live and in-person at 7 p.m. Friday in the SCD Studio at 1400 Boulevard of the Arts, Sarasota, Suite 300. Tickets are $20. A virtual presentation will be ready for home viewing at 7 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are pay what you can and are available up to 30 minutes before show time. For more information: sarasotacontemporarydance.org/in-the-round.

