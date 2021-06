NEW YORK, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In an era dominated by technology, humans will always win on experience. That's why Internova Travel Group, one of the industry's largest travel services companies, today announced the launch of a new advertising campaign to remind consumers that choosing to book travel through humans may be the best travel decision they could ever make. Internova represents more than 62,000 travel advisors in over 6,000 company-owned and affiliated locations worldwide. Its " Go Human. Book Human." campaign showcases how relying on artificial intelligence to plan vacations can sometimes lead to disappointingly cookie-cutter outcomes. You can watch the video on YouTube here.